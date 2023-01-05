Kansas seal - paint on ceramic

Nellie Boughton painted the Kansas state seal on ceramic and presented it to Kansas Avenue School in 1958. It became part of the Lyon County History Center collection in 1980.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/Explore Lyon County

Kansas is famous for many things: wheat, sunflowers, Jayhawks. But what about Kansas art?

“Locally, we have Mary Kretsinger,” Lisa Soller said for an example. “Rose Kretsinger was internationally known for her applique quilts. Her daughter was also well known internationally as an artist... she was really known for metal and jewelry.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.