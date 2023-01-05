Kansas is famous for many things: wheat, sunflowers, Jayhawks. But what about Kansas art?
“Locally, we have Mary Kretsinger,” Lisa Soller said for an example. “Rose Kretsinger was internationally known for her applique quilts. Her daughter was also well known internationally as an artist... she was really known for metal and jewelry.”
Soller hopes an upcoming show of “Kansas-themed art” at the Lyon County History Center will allow for the start of a small locally held collection.
“We don't have a lot of artwork,” admitted Soller, the deputy director. “We're hoping this might spearhead filling that void, within our collection... We definitely want to gauge the interest.”
The History Center issued an open call Wednesday for entries in any artistic medium “that is related to Kansas landscapes, symbols, people, places or events.” Hand-created and purchased items are welcome.
“Bonus points if it's Lyon County related,” a Facebook post added.
“We're looking for different mediums,” Soller explained. “Not just photographs or two-dimensional works of art.”
The show is also part of a main center goal for 2023: reaching out to the community so residents feel “vested” in it.
“This museum belongs to the residents of Lyon County, and to the community,' Soller said. “It's our 85th anniversary this year... because of the support of the county residents.”
The Lyon County History Center is filled with Kansas-related artifacts. Soller said many of them stem from the centennials of Emporia and the state between 1957-61.
The “Kansas-themed” art show will open in conjunction with the return of the History Center's Kansas Day Birthday Bash. The first one in four years will be on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
“We'll have hands-on activities, 'make it and take it' art activities,” Soller explained Thursday. “It's a birthday party, so you have to have birthday cake.”
The show is scheduled to run January 28-February 18. People can learn more details or offer an item by calling 620-340-6310 or emailing curator@explorelyoncounty.org. Soller encourages people to commit items quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.