Editor’s note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we take a look back at Emporia’s history when it comes to women-owned businesses.
Women in Business Month may have only been established in 1988, but women’s participation in the business community has been ongoing for centuries. In Emporia, women made early impacts on the local economy.
Today, we will look at two of the city’s earliest contributors.
Jennie Mitchell Kellogg
Did you know the state’s first female lawyer studied and practiced law in Emporia?
Jennie Mitchell Kellogg was just 30 when she was admitted to the local bar on Dec. 8, 1880, becoming the first woman to become a lawyer in Kansas. Kellogg was born March 4, 1850 in Coshocton, Ohio. In 1863, her father, Rev. Daniel Patrick Mitchell, and her mother, Anna Eliza Baker Mitchell, moved to Kansas after her father was appointed to a church in Leavenworth. She stayed behind and entered the seminary. Four years later, she married Benton Arthur. When he died of tuberculosis in 1872, Kellogg moved to Kansas to live with her parents.
It was here that she met her second husband, Lyman Beecher Kellogg, in Emporia. Lyman Kellogg, who was the first teacher at Kansas State Normal School, later became an attorney. The couple married June 11, 1878, and Jennie Kellogg began to study law.
According to the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, Kellogg “was in the private practice of law in Emporia and became the first woman Assistant Attorney General in the United States. One newspaper described her as ‘always sensible, always reasonable, always effective.’”
She died May 9, 1911 at age 61.
Kellogg was described in The Gazette as “an unusual woman” though not “unique or peculiar” in a May 12, 1911, editorial.
“Her life was so full and so well-rounded that in many respects she may be regarded as the best product the womanhood of these western prairies has contributed to contemporary civilization. Yet she was not unique or peculiar. She was a prophecy of what may be expected of women as the century grows older.”
Kellogg, according to William Allen White, was a successful homemaker who reared five children on top of her successful law practice. She was involved in a number of city and state-based organizations and was a proponent of exercising one’s right to vote.
Ellen Plumb
Did you know Emporia’s first bookstore was a woman-owned business?
In 1870, Ellen Plumb opened Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, just a few years after she became one of the first two graduates of the Kansas State Normal School in 1867. Plumb’s bookstore was located at 523 Commercial St. from 1870 - 1907.
The bookstore was described as “one of the liveliest places in the city” — especially in the days leading up to Christmas.
At the time Plumb closed up shop, she had kept the longest running business in Emporia — 37 years.
“Commercial Street will seem odd without Miss Plumb. Others have come and gone, the town has grown and boomed and quieted down, but she and the City Bookstore have not changed with the years,” said William Allen White in an editorial dated March 21, 1907. “Miss Plumb sold books, but she loved them, and her stock was excellently selected. She knew how to buy the best, and her stock always contained the good things of the world’s best literature. She disliked the cheap and the popular. And her store was a delight.”
Kellogg and Plumb are just two of Emporia’s early women in business. And Emporia still has a number of successful women-owned businesses today.
According to fundera.com, 40% of U.S. businesses are women-owned. Women started 1,821 net new businesses every day in 2020 and 64% of new women-owned businesses were started by women of color.
In 2019, women-owned businesses generate $1.9 trillion annually and women of color accounted for 50% of female business owners.
