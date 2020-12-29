Hilary Dow Ward’s mornings started earlier than most during her four years at Emporia High School. Ward, driven by her passion for music and choir, commuted for more than an hour one way just to attend school.
It was worth it, she says, for the support and education she received from longtime choir director Don Grant.
“I drove over 30,000 miles for over four years to be in his choir at Emporia High School,” Ward said. “And every day when I got there, he always said, ‘Thank you for being here.’ And at the time, I don’t think it meant the very much, but it was significant because it took me more than an hour to get to school and more than an hour to get home every day, but I did it because it was such a superior opportunity to what I would have had otherwise.”
Grant, who taught music choir at EHS for 40 years, died Dec. 19 in Kansas City, Missouri from complications arising from COVID-19. He is survived by his sons Cameron and Aaron Grant, his grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews and his many former students.
A lifetime of music
“I have memories of my father from growing up and everything, but maybe my strongest memory is my father as a choir director,” said Aaron Grant, Don Grant’s youngest son. “That’s when we really became very close in sharing that experience and seeing what he really did.”
Aaron Grant, who now lives in New York City, followed in his father’s musical steps, receiving a Doctor in Music in Vocal Pedagogy. He represents acclaimed classical singers and conductors around the world. He credits his father’s encouragement for giving him the boost to pursue a career in music, as well as all of those years watching his father produce the Seasonal Celebration for Emporia Public Schools.
“I always recorded the choir program from down in the pit at Emporia High School; that was my job growing up,” he said. “Then I was able to actually participate in the program, which was very special, and of course, he encouraged me to pursue a career in music, so I’m glad that I’m able in some small way to carry on that legacy now.”
Don Grant grew up in a musical family, Aaron Grant said. With three siblings, his father was not the only musical one in the family and “music was really very important to them.”
He was the youngest of four, and sang his first solo in church at just 3 years old. Grant would go on to earn a Bachelor of Music and Masters of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Kansas School of Music. From there, he started his teaching career, first at Bern where he taught music to middle and high school students from 1964 - 1967. In 1967, Grant moved to Emporia where his legacy is still felt today in the annual Seasonal Celebration.
The Seasonal Celebration, now in its 85th year, has participation from middle and high school choirs and orchestras. While the production had been going for some time before Grant’s arrival in Emporia, the legendary choir director surely made the the program what it is today.
In some previous years, fifth-graders were also involved. Aaron Grant said it’s one of those events that everyone from Emporia seems to have a memory or story about.
“I would say that that’s one of my earliest memories is him leading the Seasonal Celebration, just because it’s such a special and important part of the Emporia community,” Aaron Grant said. “I think it’s very important to the community, and I think the reason that people remember it so well is because of that progression. ‘I used to go and watch this and then I participated in my earlier years, and then eventually ended up on the main stage in high school in the choir.’ So I think that’s why it really means a lot of the community.”
For Ward, who didn’t attend Emporia Public Schools until high school, the Seasonal Celebration was an event that more than lived up to the hype.
“I hadn’t heard of it because I hadn’t been in the school district and they said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re gonna love it. Get ready. This is the greatest thing ever.’ and I just kind of went along with it that,” she said with a laugh. “And then we actually got to the auditorium and oh my gosh, my heart about stopped. I had no idea how big of a production it actually was. It was just the cherry on top of that first semester after traveling so much and I just couldn’t believe it.”
Now as an adult, Ward said she measures all school productions against those produced by Grant.
“Now everything is measured against it,” Ward said. “This is how it’s supposed to be.”
Celebrating a legacy
As Grant’s health began to decline, the family began to discuss ways to celebrate the man that had touch so many lives over the course of a long career. Aaron Grant, wanting to honor the musical impact his father had, began thinking of ways they could safely celebrate that legacy during the pandemic. The idea was formed after he was involved with a virtual festival over the summer that had gone incredibly well.
“We put together a lot of, what I have found ultimately to be, very meaningful performances,” he said. “So with the fact that people are not going to be able to go to a memorial service for him, it was just a very natural idea to say, ‘Well, let’s put together a virtual choir.’ Fortunately, I have a lot of colleagues who have a lot of different experiences putting together these types of projects.”
Another person involved in the planning has been Ward, who aside from being a student of Don Grant’s, was also a classmate and friend of both Aaron and Cameron.
“I never have not been in touch with them because the Grant family is really important to me,” she said. “When we first started talking about how were we going to be able to celebrate Mr. Grant’s life in light of COVID, and the fact that his generations of his students are all over the world — we need to be able to celebrate him all over the world. Definitely in light of the global pandemic, this was absolutely the best way that we could have celebrated him, knowing that his students are everywhere at all ages.”
Aaron created the “Don Grant Virtual Choir” group on Facebook and word began to spread across social media. Within days, more than 500 people had joined the group and began sharing memories of a teacher who inspired students to do more than settle for “good enough.”
Nathan Hunt, who graduated from EHS in 2002, said Don Grant had been his teacher every year of high school, and during his junior and senior years, he took two vocal music classes.
“Since the sixth grade, I really wanted to be in the music program,” he said. “It gave me something to look forward to in high school as an extracurricular activity.”
When Hunt’s father passed away during his junior year, Don Grant became the reason he went to school every day.
“He knew how to motivate and show us how to entertain ourselves in music,” Hunt said. “Everybody in choir was always really engaged because of that. It was comforting for me to have an adult, an educator, and somebody who would engage students and inspire them in that way to help me get through that year.”
And Ward said she believes the Grant brothers were a little surprised at the breadth of their father’s impact on the many students he taught over the years.
“I don’t think Aaron and Cameron expected anything like this,” she said. “I think they kind thought, ‘Oh, some people liked dad and some people didn’t, but I said, ‘I know I’m not the only one. He was very important to other people, too, and other people will wanna know about this.’ I’m not gonna say they’re overwhelmed, but I think they are just pleasantly surprised, just delighted.”
And, it’s not just students who spoke positively of Grant.
“He was a flawless sight singer and an expert musician,” said Don Kile, who taught alongside Grant as the EHS orchestra director. “He had a great sense of humor and a stunning vocabulary. One of his first loves was grammar. He was just a funny man.”
Kile worked for many years with Grant on productions and musicals presentations, with Grant providing the vocal arrangements to Kile’s musical arrangements. There was a step above what was normally expected from a high school choir and colleagues were proud of the level of work that students put into their classes with Grant.
“It was a tribute from the students,” Kile said, noting that he could make a group of high schoolers sound like experts. “Acapella choir was really his speciality. He loved it.”
And, it was a lot of work with long days and long hours. Not that you’d ever hear Grant complain about it.
“Sometimes it could be a little fatiguing,” Kile said. “But in the heat of battle, at the end of the day when Don would be there with his mouth hanging open, I’d say, ‘You’re awfully busy, Don.’ And he’d say, ‘Well, this sure beats working!’ He just loved his job so much he didn’t think he was working.”
The choir
To date, more than 200 former students of all musical abilities have signed up to participate in the virtual choir to perform “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace.” Each participant will record themselves singing along to the track and then send the recording to Aaron Grant. The recordings will be edited together into one virtual choir and will be released at a later date.
Ward said she thought it was a great way to celebrate her former teacher.
“It’s kind of interesting; it didn’t matter to him if you were amazing and one of his best students or someone who was just there for one class, he was really great to everyone,” Ward said. “He had a lot of fans. He was good to everybody.”
For the Grant family, the choir is a “silver lining” of sorts. In the end, the recording will serve as a way to look back an remember their father’s last days during an unprecedented global event in a positive way, remembering how his impact on the world could not be muffled.
“We’re looking for a silver lining from the COVID pandemic,” Aaron Grant said. “This is something that’s actually going to live on, something that’s going to be shared and something that people can watch whenever they want to, and I think it’s reaching a lot more people than just reaching out to the Emporia community and people who might be able to attend a service.”
Funding the future
The family is also working to establish a scholarship, the Don Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund, which would provide an annual scholarship to an EHS senior who intends to pursue music education in college and beyond.
“The memorial scholarship was the idea of my brother and his wife Valerie,” Aaron said. “We’re both doing what we can and contributing what we can in this very specific time.”
Within just 24 hours of creating the GoFundMe, the scholarship’s $15,000 fundraising goal was almost halfway funded. As of press time, the total was just over $11,000.
“It’s been very meaningful to see the people [donating],” Aaron said. “It’s names of people that I went to high school with, and names of professional musicians that I have worked with in New York over the past 10 years or so, professional colleagues who live in London. That’s the special thing about music, is that whether or not you really know someone, that music has a way of bringing people together into a family.
“And so, even people that I’m working with professionally who had never met my father, if you didn’t even know that he was a choral conductor, are contributing to this fund because it’s going to help a young musician in the first stages of building up their music career.”
To donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/don-grant-memorial-scholarship-fund.
Remembering Mr. Grant
Although his family is relatively small on paper, Aaron Grant said he wants the world to know that his father’s family was much larger than anyone could ever have imagined.
“I think it’s very apparent that his family was also his students,” he said. “The outpouring of comments about him, of his kindness, of not just treating everyone the same way, but really getting to know who they are and having a relationship with them.”
The best way to remember Don Grant, his son said, was to remember him as a teacher.
That’s how another former student, Sarah Bays, remembers him, too. Bays, who is the current director of choirs at EHS, graduated from Emporia High in 2004 — the same year Grant retired. After hearing about the legendary music teacher during her eighth grade year, Bays recalled being blown away by the atmosphere in the classroom.
“I think our expectation going in that it was going to be all business — because of his excellent reputation,” she said. “I think the one thing that we were all really surprised by, was he really balanced working hard and that really hard caliber of musicianship with this sort of jovial personality.”
Bays said Grant loved to tell jokes during class and wasn’t afraid to let his students laugh at his silly jokes. It was seamless and easy.
“He was just constantly in command of the entire room,” she said. “We were just so engaged by his presence and his leadership style. ... He was so good at establishing that feeling of community within a choral ensemble.”
And, he was supportive. Bays believed she could pursue a career in music because of Grant’s encouragement.
“I always knew that, if I had the opportunity to get the Emporia High School choir director position, that I’d have to go for it,” she said. “It happened way earlier in my career than I expected. ... There was only one director in between Mr. Grant and I.”
In that position, she works to carry on his legacy through honoring traditions and keeping things relevant. That’s what makes things like the Seasonal Celebration meaningful, Bays said.
For Ward, Grant was a real life “Mr. Holland” from “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”
“He was a complex person, he was a very sophisticated person, he was an incredibly intelligent person, he was incredibly kind, he was a little bit scary until you got to know him,” she said with a laugh. “He was the greatest ally anyone to ever have one.”
As a parent, she said, Grant was the kind of teacher that every parent hopes their child will have in the classroom.
“As a school administrator, I would say he is that teacher you hope you have the opportunity to work with,” Ward continued, her voice breaking. “As a young teacher, he was who I aspired to be like and he still is to this day.”
And, perhaps the greatest way to remember such a man is in his own words.
“Before we sing our last set of numbers, there’s a few I’d like to say. First of all, again, thank you for coming,” Don Grant said during a performance. A pause, as his voice cracks slightly. “And again, to all of you parents, thank you for letting me work with your kids.”
