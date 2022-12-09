The Emporia High School boys basketball team made a statement on Friday night when it defeated the third-ranked team in Class 4A and Centennial League foe Hayden, 57-53, at White Auditorium.

“This team is different,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “We’re bought in. The guys really like and believe in each other. They stayed positive when things weren’t looking good. And we just outworked them in the late third and fourth quarters."

