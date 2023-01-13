The 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is set for Friday, Jan 20 at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall.
The yearly meeting is set to start with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner and program following at 6:30. Tickets are $75 or $65 for patrons — and selling out fast.
President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the meeting is a time to look back on the past year, while also focusing on the future.
“It is a time to celebrate our previous year, 2022, and to give our members an update on all we have been working on — our accomplishments,” McKenna said.
Each year, the chamber acknowledges a 2022 Business of the Year, Community Impact Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Volunteer of the Year Award. As of Friday morning, the chamber had already announced one award, naming Jim Kessler as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient — with more announcements soon to come.
Speakers at this year’s meeting are Emporia’s own Carla Barnett, LeLan Dains, Sherry Harrison and Matt Johnson, as well as Curtis Sneden, the Greater Topeka Partnership Chamber president.
This year is the first time the chamber is back in-person and in January, after holding the event online in 2021 and postponing it until May in 2022, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. McKenna said the chamber is excited to be back on schedule.
“It fits in with our schedule and quite frankly with our bylaws,” she said. “We’ve had to modify the past couple of years so we’re thrilled to have it back in January.”
It is also a special year, as the chamber is celebrating its 125th annual meeting.
“It shows that we have evolved with the times,” McKenna said of the longevity of the event. “We’re an organization, a business organization, that is here to work for the business community. So I think it shows that we’re resilient and we are addressing the needs of the business community because in a century and a quarter, a lot has changed and we’ve worked hard to change with that and to be the organization that is here to address the needs of the business community.”
This year’s event is underwritten by The Emporia Gazette. For more information, reach out to the chamber at 620-342-1600.
