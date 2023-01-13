The 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is set for Friday, Jan 20 at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall.

The yearly meeting is set to start with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner and program following at 6:30. Tickets are $75 or $65 for patrons — and selling out fast.

