A large crowd of excited families turned out for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Saturday, as the event returned to the Flinthills Mall for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Newman Regional Health events coordinator Michelle Margeson said this was her first in-person clinic, having taken over as events coordinator three years ago. While she had planned some modified events the last few years, it was exciting to bring people back in force into one centralized location.
“For the first two hours we were lined up at the door,” she said. “It has been so nice to see all of the people we work with on a day-to-day basis. We had been doing Zoom calls and wearing masks because we had to do all of that stuff because it was important to do. Now we get to see all the people who help us and all of the kids, too.”
Margeson said 20 vendors took part in the event, including the LifeSave 21 Air Medical Helicopter, Emporia Public Library, Emporia Fire Department, Emporia Arts Council, ECKAN Head Start, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and much more.
Leap of Faith Martial Arts was set up in front of The Buckle with an obstacle course. Co-owner Loi Douglas said her family had come out to the event for many years before COVID hit. Aside from the obstacle course, Douglas said they were also letting kids practice breaking wooden boards.
“It’s really fun to be out here,” she said. “We meet so many different people and so many people don’t think they can break a board. We’ve had 85 year old grandmas come over and try.”
Another local organization out at the event was CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness. Development support specialist Stephanie Anderson said she was telling families about valuable coping skills that can be used to help children calm down.
“We’re talking about how Newman does physical health and we do mental health,” she said. “I’ve been doing some breathing exercises with the kids, holding up their fingers to blow out birthday candles or also tracing your hands and breathing in and breathing out.”
Anderson said it was important to talk to kids about those types of coping skills to help them when they’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious.
A bouncy house also entertained children in front of the inside entrance of Dunham’s Sports, while booths with different activities were set up throughout the mall.
Children were encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal to participate in demonstrating some of the most widely used practices in healthcare. Margeson said the Teddy Bear Clinic helps educate children on the importance of healthcare, including regular check-ups, first aid procedures, immunizations, X-rays, and more. It helps take away that fear and anxiety some children may experience when going to the doctor, and helps establish healthy habits at a young age.
Margeson said she’s already looking at ways to make the 25th annual Teddy Bear Clinic bigger and better than this year.
“We’ll see what we can do,” she said.
