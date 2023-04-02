A large crowd of excited families turned out for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Saturday, as the event returned to the Flinthills Mall for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Newman Regional Health events coordinator Michelle Margeson said this was her first in-person clinic, having taken over as events coordinator three years ago. While she had planned some modified events the last few years, it was exciting to bring people back in force into one centralized location.

