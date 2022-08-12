After three days of donations, the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive drew to a close Friday afternoon, with more than 220 appointments to donate blood, and a comeback story — as law enforcement once again reclaimed the trophy.
Donations fell slightly short of this year’s goal of 264, with 222 appointments to donate. The official tally amounted to 186 units over three days. Last year, almost 230 blood donations were made for those in need.
Battle of the Badges is one of the biggest blood drives for the Red Cross, Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas said.
“I think part of it is the friendships that go along out here. I think part of it is the service they get. They get waited on, they get extra foods that they maybe don’t get at other drives,” Mattas said. “Being served and kind of cared for helps. I’ve heard a lot of people saying this is their favorite drive because of how they are treated. It makes it worth it.”
Blood is always needed, he said, but especially in recent years.
“When COVID hit, and they were not able to have as many drives … that caused an even greater shortage,” he said. “We’ve got to get caught back up.”
Law enforcement held a two-year winning streak in 2019 and 2020, before being beaten out by fire and EMS last year. At noon, the departments were all tied up, before law enforcement pulled ahead.
“Feels very satisfying to know it was a really close race this year,” Mattas said. “It’s always fun and it’s all done in jest.”
“But it’s nice to win too,” Mattas added with a laugh.
“It feels great,” Undersheriff John Koelsch said. “But … the real winners are the people that need the blood. That’s the important part about this.”
Koelsch said seeing so many community members show up is a great feeling.
“We’re not asking for money, we’re asking for blood,” he said. “It’s so very important to get the variety of types that help a variety of people from around the state and really around the nation.”
Law enforcement finished with 87 votes, fire and EMS with 77 votes, and emergency communications with 41.
Blood donations from the Red Cross can be used to help save lives in many different ways, including cancer treatments, helping trauma or burn patients, and helping those with sickle cell or chronic diseases.
Those interested in donating blood can find out more by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
