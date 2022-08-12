After three days of donations, the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive drew to a close Friday afternoon, with more than 220 appointments to donate blood, and a comeback story — as law enforcement once again reclaimed the trophy.

Donations fell slightly short of this year’s goal of 264, with 222 appointments to donate. The official tally amounted to 186 units over three days. Last year, almost 230 blood donations were made for those in need.

