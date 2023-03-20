The Emporia State baseball team topped Northwest Missouri in a slugfest on Monday, 13-11, completing the series win over the Bearcats.
The two teams were scoreless over the first three innings before the bats woke up in a big way. TJ Racherbaumer gave the Hornets the lead in the top of the fourth with a three-run homer as part of an eight-run inning. A bunt single from Kase Johnson followed by a Bearcat error made it 4-0 before Andrew Rantz drove in a pair with a single to make it 6-0 Hornets. He scored after Kaden Williams stole second and took third on a throwing error. Williams scored on a sac fly from Chandler Bloomer to make it 8-0 Hornets through three and a half.
Northwest cut at the deficit over the next three innings, scoring two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it an 8-7 game. But the Hornets got some separation in the top of the seventh with a solo homer from Quinton Carlberg and a grand slam from Bloomer to make it 13-7.
The Bearcats scored three in the bottom of the eighth, but Greg Ross came out of the bullpen and Emporia State was able to escape a bases-loaded jam to avoid further trouble. Northwest Missouri added another run in the ninth on a solo homer.
Emporia State (10-16, 6-7 MIAA) will host Northwest Oklahoma State University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. before it takes on Missouri Southern in a weekend series in Joplin, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
