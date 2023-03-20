Chandler Bloomer

Emporia State's Chandler Bloomer

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State baseball team topped Northwest Missouri in a slugfest on Monday, 13-11, completing the series win over the Bearcats.

The two teams were scoreless over the first three innings before the bats woke up in a big way. TJ Racherbaumer gave the Hornets the lead in the top of the fourth with a three-run homer as part of an eight-run inning. A bunt single from Kase Johnson followed by a Bearcat error made it 4-0 before Andrew Rantz drove in a pair with a single to make it 6-0 Hornets. He scored after Kaden Williams stole second and took third on a throwing error. Williams scored on a sac fly from Chandler Bloomer to make it 8-0 Hornets through three and a half.

