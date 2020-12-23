Ashley Cervantes had always imagined her freshman year at Emporia State University would be filled with parties, events and outings.
Faced with a pandemic, the first-year theatre major's experience was nothing like she expected.
"At first, it was really scary and I kept getting panic attacks because I felt like everyone else around me knew a lot of things and had everything together, but then I realized that we are all just trying our best," Cervantes said. "Then, the rest of the semester was fun and a great learning experience. It was not as nice as I expected, but it was still really nice."
Emporia State concluded its fall semester on Dec. 11, adapting to to the COVID-19 pandemic with shifts to different classroom environments and spikes in classes around campus.
"I am so proud of our students, our faculty and our staff here at Emporia State," said President Allison Garrett. "Because having a semester that was largely face-to-face for undergraduate students during this crazy time took tremendous effort on the part of everyone and I am just blown away by the adaptability and perseverance shown by all of those groups."
The university tested a total of 3,136 total students through the ESU Student Health Center, and recorded 244 positives overall during the fall semester. As of Dec. 11, five students were considered active cases.
Aside from the spike in cases following Halloween, Garrett said that she feels the campus was feeling the impact of people letting their guards down. Students could have done better, but ESU did better then the overall community, with students, faculty and staff staying "serious about wearing masks and social distancing."
Prior to the university's planned shift to full-remote delivery in November, 74% of classes were face-to-face, 20% were hybrid and 6% were remote. Garrett added that ESU had the highest percentage of classes face-to-face than other institutions in Kansas.
Before the pandemic, ESU was on track to have their third year in a row of an increase of incoming freshmen.
"Then, in early May, as last year's high school seniors realized this was going to look a little different for their first year of college," she said. "I think some of them made the decision to perhaps delay enrollment. We are hopeful to see those students if not in January, then in the fall semester next year."
Despite not being able to have tours on campus in the spring to recruit new students, ESU had the highest number of students enrolled in the public higher education system in Kansas, Garrett added. Compared to Fall 2019, ESU had 49 fewer students enrolled this year, said Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson.
Garrett proudly said that for the third year in a row, ESU has broken their all-time student retention record, which is a measurement of the prior year's freshmen class returning for their second year.
She also added that ESU has had the lowest average debt for graduates in Kansas for five years in a row.
"When I look at what other schools were experiencing, we did remarkably well," Garrett said. "That is one of the reasons why I am so proud of our ESU students, faculty and staff."
Students weigh in
Cervantes said her professors were understanding and modified projects so students could work better during the pandemic. She felt supported by her professors and they understood that mental health has declined for many people.
"I think this semester was really good at providing opportunities for students to learn and have fun in a pandemic friendly way," Cervantes said. "However, I do think there should be more monitoring of people not wearing masks on campus next semester."
Cervantes is excited for the live stream theatre performances of "The Zoo Story" by Edward Albee, "The Wolves" by Sarah DeLappes and "Endgame" by Samuel Beckett.
However, sophomore sociology student Kaila Chea-Nguyen felt differently.
"The entire semester just felt like the point was to turn assignments in and not retain information," Chea-Nguyen said. "Many of my teachers were very considerate of the fact that the pandemic was going on, but it just felt like since our classes were online we had time for more minuscule, tedious work.
"I think a lot of professors are trying to overcompensate for not being in the classroom by creating and assigning many pointless activities that take a lot of time, but are only worth 10 points. I kind of get it, since the school year was a mess for everyone and I am sure it has sprung on them just as last minute and wild as it was for us. Now we have an idea of what is going on, so I hope the spring semester is better."
Becca Parsons, a senior music education major, shared that ensembles were affected the most. Students were able to make rehearsals work by separating into sections, meeting in small groups to rehearse and social distance. However, all the precautions took away from the making of music.
"There was not any reward from doing ensembles like there usually is, like singing or playing a piece with all the parts and getting to hear how things are coming together," she said. "We were also not able to put on concerts either. I feel like one of the best parts of being a musician and a music major is getting to perform and make music with others. When you do something as personal as music for a major and future career, it is hard when you are not able to do the things that made you fall in love with it in the first place."
To Parsons, music is how she expresses herself when she does not know how to express what she is feeling. She always viewed choir as her break from other classes throughout the day.
She still loved that the music department could still come together to do what they could in a pandemic and that the classrooms were sanitized after every use.
"I think ESU as a whole, though, needed to hold their students more accountable for wearing their mask and wearing them correctly," she said. "I had multiple teachers have face-to-face conversations with students with their masks under their nose."
As a student teacher at Emporia Middle School, social science education student Tayler Loudermill experienced both perspectives of being a teacher and a student.
"It was really different because I got to see how COVID affected the K-12 education system, and I could see that it was really hard for students and just see the different struggles that they had to face was really similar to what we faced as college students," she said. "So, I would say it was really hard trying to get students engaged ... I know a lot of college students complained that teachers were not engaging and it was very hard to learn."
Loudermill also saw the difficulties of adapting lesson plans to an online setting as quickly as possible.
As a teacher, she tried to make sure that her students never had to do homework. She made an effort to help her students' mental health by giving them "brain breaks" and have students share one good thing about their day or week at the beginning of the school day. She also thinks that other teachers should remember that students have lives outside of school.
"They have their own troubles, too, the same as us," she said. "We owe them to acknowledge that."
Overall, Loudermill thinks that communication at ESU could be better as a whole.
"We have a mask policy and I do not feel like it was enforced strongly enough," she said. "It is hard to police students off campus, but I know other universities had strict punishments for students breaking COVID guidelines."
Given ESU's positive cases this semester compared to other public universities in the state, Loudermill thinks that ESU handled the situation a lot better.
Looking toward spring semester
As in the fall, COVID testing will be available to everyone as students return to campus for the spring semester. Garrett said much of the spring semester will look the same, with adjustments made and lots of unknowns.
"Of course, I know we are all hopeful that maybe sometime in the middle of the spring semester we will really see the light at the end of the tunnel as more vaccines have been administered," Garrett said. "I do not know what that will exactly mean in terms of changes in the spring semester, but my hope is that as the semester goes on ... we will continue on in the spring semester and hopefully we will begin to let up a little bit on some of those [guidelines] as conditions change, and I hope they will change. We are expecting next fall to hopefully be pretty much a back-to-normal kind of fall."
Garrett explained some enrollment challenges institutions are facing across the country. Over the last four years, there has been a decrease in the number of international students being granted student visas. ESU felt that this semester, she said. ESU had more international students enrolled compared to other public institutions in the state.
The Office of International Education has been working hard to rebuild and expand the number of international students.
"They add so much to the campus and to the community," Garrett said.
Next semester, Parsons is excited to sing with everyone again because they will be having larger ensemble rehearsals.
"I know that Dr. [Jacob] Narverud takes the pandemic very seriously, and I know he would not do that if it was not safe," she said. "I am also excited to hopefully start seeing things begin to return to some normalcy with the vaccine getting released."
Next semester, Loudermill will be student teaching full-time in the classroom. As a first generation student, she is excited to see her dream so close to reality.
"I am proud of the student body because from what I have seen, a majority of students were very active in wanting to prevent COVID and stay safe," Loudermill said.
