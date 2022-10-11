Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Raise Your Paws owner Melanie Smith.
Watching a trainer work with her family’s Australian cattle dog, Melanie Smith got an idea. She could do this for other people. Now, the owner of Raise Your Paws runs a one-stop shop for local dog parents to get everything they need for their furry friends.
Smith grew up in California before moving to Kansas in 2013. In 2015, she met her husband, Jarom Smith (of Justice Painting) and moved to Emporia. In November of 2021, Smith opened her business, offering boarding, daycare, training and grooming for local pet owners.
“The business actually got started because, during COVID, we kept hearing people needing a place to board other than the veterinarians in town and, I mean, the need for trainers in the town is crazy too. We’re getting calls every day for it,” Smith said.
Raise Your Paws was the product of years of working with animals and a dream of working with dogs from a young age. Smith previously worked at PetSmart and a veterinary clinic and has been training dogs for 20 years.
“Most of the jobs that I’ve had … have been working with animals of some sort,” she said.
How did this love for working with dogs begin? At her family’s house when she was around eight years old.
“My family got an Australian cattle dog. He, of course, had the sharp puppy teeth that herder dogs do. All of us were a little scared of him, not because he was trying to hurt us, but because with those sharp teeth they just do,” Smith said. “My parents said we either get a trainer to train him or get rid of him. So we had a trainer come out and help us teach the dog, teach us how to help him and we kinda thought [if] someone can do that for us, maybe we can do that for other people.”
When Smith turned 18, she began professional training dogs and has grown exponentially as a trainer since then, expanding her business from just herself to a team of eight individuals providing all-week care, training and grooming for local dogs.
“I knew what I wanted to offer was everything right away,” Smith said. “We are kind of full-stop service. We can offer everything to them. We have, not only myself but a couple of my other people who do some training.”
Her approach includes the best for both the dogs and their owners, from training to accommodations.
“We have actually offered to clients that we know their dogs are great for daycare but maybe they’re having some problems at the home or maybe there are just some things that we want to work on, that we are offering day training, individual lessons that we will help them with. We tell the owners ‘Hey, this is what we did, keep it up at home,’” she explained. “I also liked that we’re able to offer a boarding facility where the dogs aren’t just in the kennel all day long,” she added. “If they’re able to be out in the groups they’re out with the other daycare dogs too and out in the group.”
Smith’s key to success? The people around her.
“In order to be successful you have to have people around you that share your vision and your dream,” she said. “It’s not just me. I’ve got a great team behind me, as well as my husband who supports me.”
“It’s a lot of fun especially when you’re opening a business that really has a lot of meaning to you and to other people too. I think one of the biggest things that I’ve learned doing this is, it’s an up and downhill,” Smith added. “Some days are good some days are not and you just have to remember to try and push through those days that maybe aren’t as good as you would like them to be.”
In addition to her already thriving business, Smith is also considering opening an animal rescue in the future, a dream she has had for years.
“My sister and I, when I lived in California still, our dream was to open up a rescue rehab facility,” she said. “I am putting plans together and it won’t be for a little bit because of funding but we’re trying to get plans together to open up a rescue division for town, here in Emporia, because there’s a high need for it.”
Smith said she has already been contacted by multiple people about the interest in fundraising to help fund the shelter, though she is in the very early stages of the process.
“I’m just kind of putting the schematic together, trying to contact people for funding. And then I’ve got my eye on a couple of properties. It’s just whether or not the city would zone for that,” she explained. “But what we would like to do for the rescue division once we can get that up and running is it would be not just rescue and re-home. We want to be able to rehabilitate the dogs too, so, if they come to us with extreme fear or extreme anxiety we can work with them before they can go into adoption.”
To learn more about Raise Your Paws, located at 312 Commercial St., you can call them at 620-506-2525, email at raiseyourpaws2021@gmail.com or visit their website at raiseyourpaws.com.
