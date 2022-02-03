The state tourism ads that once encouraged, “Linger longer in Kansas” probably didn't have winter cold in mind.
But below-zero wind chills are lingering after Landon left Lyon County. The winter storm that dropped five inches of snow in some places Wednesday kept the wind chill at 12 below zero around 6 a.m. Thursday.
The wind chill may not go above zero in Emporia at all Thursday. The forecast high is 18 degrees, but north winds will blow with gusts of 20 miles per hour.
Partial sunshine Thursday will lead to fully sunny days from Friday to the middle of next week. The temperature could hit the freezing mark Friday, then grow to 37 Saturday and 42 Sunday.
The melted snowfall from this week computes to 0.12 inches of precipitation at Emporia Municipal Airport. In February 2021, the total was only 0.01 inches.
But snow on roadways led several rural school districts to cancel class Thursday for the second day in a row. Emporia is the exception, reopening after a one-day shutdown.
A winter storm warning remained until noon Thursday for the southeast corner of Kansas, where more snow was expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.