The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny basketball team competed in the Kansas Senior Games in Topeka on Friday and Saturday.
Emporia went 2-1 in pool play on Friday. The day began with a 62-31 win over the Kansas Cougars before defeating the Kansas Sunflowers, 40-28. The third game against The 2 Steppers from Houston, Texas ended in a 55-55 tie before Emporia lost in sudden death.
