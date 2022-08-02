The only thing hotter than the Kansas Primary ballot question Tuesday may be the temperature.
Emporia and all of eastern Kansas are back in a heat advisory between 1-7 p.m. The heat index locally could reach 104 degrees, which would match Monday's maximum.
Another heat advisory awaits Wednesday, with the heat index slightly lower. But then thunderstorms are expected. Emporia remains in a level-one “marginal” risk area for severe weather during the afternoon and evening.
The Wednesday rain chance is the only one in the Emporia forecast for the next seven days. Highs approaching the weekend will be around 96.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high temperature of 101 Monday, which was 10 degrees above normal. The Tuesday forecast goes above that, with a high of 102.
But Cottonwood Falls only hit 93 Monday. So did a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia.
