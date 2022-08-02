Storm map - 8.2.22

This map shows the threat for severe storms Wednesday. The darker shade indicates a level one "marginal" risk, while only general storms are expected to the northwest.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The only thing hotter than the Kansas Primary ballot question Tuesday may be the temperature.

Emporia and all of eastern Kansas are back in a heat advisory between 1-7 p.m. The heat index locally could reach 104 degrees, which would match Monday's maximum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.