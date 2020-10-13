The Spartans were overwhelmed on their home turf Friday night, falling to Seaman 59-3. Six weeks into the season, EHS is still searching for its answer at quarterback, and while the Spartans rotated Cam Geitz, Cale Milleson and Fred Jackson, the Vikings exploded for 360 total yards and 59 unanswered points. EHS is now 2-4 and will travel to Junction City in Week 7.
Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene this weekend:
Madison 60, Chase County 12
Two of the area’s highest-octane offenses and most competitive programs in 2020 met Friday night with Madison coming out on top to remain undefeated.
The Bulldogs (6-0) throttled visiting Chase County with a big night on the ground, rushing for 354 yards as a team and gaining 481 yards of total offense. Six touchdowns and 165 rushing yards on 13 carries from senior Hunter Engle powered Madison with fellow running backs Brome Rayburn (12 carries, 106 yards, touchdown) and Ryan Wolgram (six carries, 77 yards) contributing to the attack. Junior quarterback Casey Helm completed 70% of his passes for 127 yards, and his 63-yard touchdown pass to senior Drew Stutesman late in the second quarter dashed any hopes of a Chase County (4-2) comeback.
Brody VanDegrift’s Chase County squad entered Friday night winners of each of its three games, but found themselves overmatched up against the Madison juggernaut. The typically potent Chase County offense was slowed as the Bulldogs gained just 182 yards of total offense. Quarterback Mitch Budke struggled in the passing, completing only five of his 20 passes, but was the source of Chase County’s limited offensive firepower, throwing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to senior Blaise Holloway. The running game the Bulldogs have relied on all fall gained only 71 yards on the night.
The Madison runaway train will travel to Flint Hills next week on Oct. 16 while Chase County is set to face Udall at home.
Hartford 54, Wakefield 24
There were plenty of points to be had at Wakefield Friday night and the Jaguars came away with most of them as they picked up their second victory in as many weeks.
Hartford (3-3) leaned heavily on the legs of Shayden Sull and the junior running back delivered, rushing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Ali Smith was effective, as well, throwing for 173 and three scores, connecting with senior Andrew McDiffett for two touchdowns. Senior Tanner Highley caught five passes for 56 yards and a score, and added two touchdowns on the ground.
The Jaguars made life difficult for Wakefield defensively, too. While the Bombers scored 24 points, ball security struggles forced by the Hartford defense helped vault the Jaguars in the win. Fumble recoveries by Sull, McDiffett and Highley, and an interception by Sull brought the Wakefield turnover total to four and took the wind out of the Bombers’ sails as Hartford pulled away.
Riding their first winning streak of the season, the Jaguars will host Marais des Cygnes Valley in Week 7.
Pleasanton 40, NHHS 0
The struggles continued for the Wildcats in Week 6 as Northern Heights was shut out on the road at Pleasanton.
The Wildcats (1-5) mustered just 38 yards of total offense in the game and did not complete a single pass. Braden Heins finished as Northern Height’s leading rusher with 20 yards on the ground, but the Blu-Jays blew the Wildcats away with 185 yards through the air and three touchdowns of 90+ yards. Heins recorded a team-high six tackles with Colton Tiffany (five) and Aaron Ross (four) finishing behind him.
Northern Heights will hit the road once again in Week 7 when they’ll face Olpe.
Olpe 35, Jackson Heights 0
The Eagles kept things rolling, clamping down on Jackson Heights to remain unbeaten on the season.
Olpe (6-0) used a balanced offensive attack to take care of business in the convincing win over the Cobras. The Eagles got things going on the ground jumping to a 14-0 lead on a 13-yard rushing score from senior Kynden Robert followed by a three-yard touchdown run by junior Derek Hoelting. Playing with the lead, junior quarterback Damon Redeker got in on the action, tossing a pair of second quarter touchdowns to Hoelting and senior Gabe Castillo to close out the first half scoring.
Olpe’s defense in recent weeks has made plays to pad the Eagles scoreline, but on Friday, it was the special teams that had an impact. Up 28-0 early in the third quarter, Brayden Weiss burst through the line to block a Jackson Heights punt and returned the deflected ball 24 yards for a touchdown for the final points of the night
The undefeated Eagles host Northern Heights on Oct. 16.
Riley County 61, Council Grove 6
For the second time in as many weeks, the Braves ran into a challenging opponent they couldn’t keep off the board, this time succumbing to Riley County on the road.
Quarterback Corbyn Allen Miller found success through the air throwing for 84 yards and a touchdown and senior Ethan Craige ran for a team-high 47 yards, but it wasn’t nearly enough on a night where Council Grove (2-4) allowed 61 points. Riley County quarterback Conner Holle had a big night, throwing for 123 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons score all of their points before halftime.
The Braves lone highlight on the night came in the second quarter when Miller connected with senior wide receiver Tom VanValkenburg for a 74-yard touchdown that got the Braves on the board. Otherwise, it was a quiet night for Council Grove’s struggling offense.
The Braves will look to bounce back and return to form when they make the trip to Chapman in Week 7.
Lebo 1, Centre 0
The Wolves (5-0) won by default after Centre forfeited early last week due to injury.
