Like millions of people around the world, I was shocked and saddened Sunday by the news basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven other people, had died in a helicopter crash.
I found out about the accident in the same way many others did — on social media. Shortly before 2 p.m., a friend retweeted a TMZ report that Bryant was among those killed in a helicopter crash. I quickly tried to verify on other sites, only to find ESPN, CBS Sports and basically all of the major outlets still had nothing.
I thought perhaps TMZ was misinformed; not to mention terribly unethical in publishing such news without confirmation.
Of course, as the day wore on, we found out the news was true, but that doesn’t excuse the manner in which the information was made public.
During my lunch break Monday, I was again cruising Twitter when I noticed another retweet. This one was from Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami, and it read: “I am saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported the (sic) Kobe had passed. I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones. It’s very cold to hear of the loss via media. Breaks my heart.”
Luckily, it appears Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and his other three daughters were notified prior to the story breaking online. But what if they hadn’t? How awful would that be to find out your husband, father, daughter, sister, friend, etc. had suddenly died in a horrific accident from TMZ, of all places?
With celebrities — particularly in paparazzi-saturated Southern California — it can be hard to keep the lid on such information for long. Still, it doesn’t only happen with celebrities.
Unfortunately, tragedies such as car accidents and other fatalities can occur anywhere. When that happens in our area, we are careful in how we report on the situation, doing our best to not disclose or show anything that might help identify those involved before that information has gone through the proper channels. That is done for the very reason Undersheriff Murakami mentions above.
Almost every time when there is a fatality, within a short time after the link to the story goes on The Gazette’s social media channels, someone asks who it was or begins to speculate. That is why we have gotten into the practice of including a disclaimer like: “If you know the identity of those involved, please do not post that information out of respect to their loved ones” when there is a fatal or serious situation unfolding.
I get that for some, it might be frustrating having to wait to find out, particularly if there is any worry that it might be someone they know involved. That said, we wait until we get official word from law enforcement or the family themselves before reporting any names or finer details. We do this because we don’t want loved ones of someone who has recently died or been critically injured to find out via the media rather than a person who can offer support.
Another reason we wait is simply because rumors travel fast. Perhaps one of the worst aspects of Sunday’s crash was that, when it broke into coverage of the NFL Pro Bowl, ABC News reported that all four of Bryant’s daughters were on the helicopter.
In other words, they got it wrong in the worst possible way.
Imagine being a friend of anyone in the family or a distant relative who first heard the report that way. The very thought is sickening.
Murakami acknowledged in the tweet that TMZ — the outlet to which he is referring — wanted to get the scoop; and I get that. You want to be the first to report major stories no matter how large or small the publication. But when it comes to matters of life and death, it is more important to be right than to be first.
That is why we wait.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
