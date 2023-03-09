Local investors contributed over $15,000 in funds and services for local entrepreneurs at this year’s Emporia Main Street Show of Hands Pitch Competition, Thursday evening at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
The Show of Hands Pitch Competition is open to any Lyon County entrepreneurs who are starting or expanding their businesses. Entrepreneurs are given a few minutes to pitch their ideas and answer panelists’ questions. After that, community members can “vote” for their favorite pitches with a $10 donation. Investors can also distribute monetary and service donations from the community to the entrepreneurs at their own discretion.
After the pitches, entrepreneurs have one year to open their businesses to receive the donations, which are distributed as they incur expenses.
Last year, Woods said, seven of the eight businesses that participated in Show of Hands either started or expanded their businesses. This year, four local entrepreneurs presented their ideas for businesses that fill needs in the community.
Amanda Janzen works as a postpartum doula and lactation consultant. In her work, Janzen said she was able to identify a large need for a space for newborn and young children and their parents to gather for socialization and help navigating the life of caring for children.
“We do a decent job of supporting moms during pregnancy, but shortly after, that’s where our healthcare system falls short,” Janzen said. “My idea is a play cafe. This industry has taken off the past few years when moms were forced out of the workplace because of school and daycare closings and now there are some opening multiple locations because of the popularity.”
The cafe would offer a year-round play and party space for newborn to five-year-olds, Janzen explained, and would provide coffee, juice and nutrient-dense food for parents and children. Offerings would include postpartum support groups, mom and baby yoga, parent education classes, short-term childcare and more.
Janzen received $60 in vinyl lettering from Coffelt Signs, $500 in Mytown Media advertising, $1,050 in KVOE advertising and $4,010 in cash.
Melanie Smith, the owner of Raise Your Paws, a local dog daycare, pitched her idea to expand her business.
“Over the past year, we have seen more and more posts about lost dogs, stray dogs, found dogs,” Smith said. “... We at Raise Your Paws are wanting to expand into a rescue and open that up here in town that will serve, not only Emporia, but also the surrounding communities as well.”
Smith said the rescue would work with pets to help with rehabilitation for animals with behavioral issues, and with owners to help educate them on how to maintain control. The need for this is prevalent, Smith said, as Lyon County and many communities do not have places to hold stray animals that are not court-ordered holds.
Smith received $60 in vinyl lettering from Coffelt Signs, $500 in Mytown Media advertising and $2,490 in cash.
Angel Franco presented his pitch for a Hawaiin food truck, Pineapple Express.
“Our menu will be diverse,” Franco said. “Our Hawaiian dishes and drinks will offer a variety of choices to appeal to a wide range of customers including our vegetarian and gluten-free options.”
Franco said the community market for Hawaiian food is wide open, as the food is growing in popularity and no other locations in Emporia offer it. The truck would be mobile for local events, as well as keeping a regular location throughout the week.
Franco received a logo design from IM Design, $500 in Mytown Media advertising and $1,670 in cash.
Courtney Leek, the owner of Handcrafted by Court, a local custom apparel and gifts store, pitched her idea for a maker’s space for creators just like herself - The Parlor
“I envision the space to be a workshop as well as a retail lounge space in Emporia for residents and visitors to shop local and hang out downtown,” Leek said.
Leek said she based the need for the space on a recent survey from the city, which found that a considerable amount of residents were not satisfied with the retail space options downtown. Additionally, she said, the space could be used for other events, such as a book club, business meetings and more.
Leek received $60 in vinyl lettering from Coffelt Signs, $500 in Mytown Media advertising, $1,050 in KVOE advertising and $2,500 in cash.
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said the journey is just starting for these local entrepreneurs.
“They are going to depend on all of you for support and advocacy and getting them up in running,” Woods said.
For more information on Show of Hands or other ways to start up or expand a local business, visit emporiamainstreet.com or give them a call at 620-340-6430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.