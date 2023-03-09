IMG_5216.jpg

From left to right: Angel Franco, Courtney Leek, Melanie Smith and Amanda Janzen presented their business startup or expansion ideas at the Emporia Granada Theatre Thursday evening.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Local investors contributed over $15,000 in funds and services for local entrepreneurs at this year’s Emporia Main Street Show of Hands Pitch Competition, Thursday evening at the Emporia Granada Theatre.

The Show of Hands Pitch Competition is open to any Lyon County entrepreneurs who are starting or expanding their businesses. Entrepreneurs are given a few minutes to pitch their ideas and answer panelists’ questions. After that, community members can “vote” for their favorite pitches with a $10 donation. Investors can also distribute monetary and service donations from the community to the entrepreneurs at their own discretion.

