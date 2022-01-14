PITTSBURG – Jumah’Ri Turner scored 24 points, Tray Buchanan added 23 and Mayuom Buom put up 12 as the Emporia State men’s basketball team beat Pittsburg State 74-59 Thursday night.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added a team-high eight rebounds and Mason Thiessen collected seven as the Hornets (13-3, 8-2 MIAA) ran their winning streak to six in a row with the victory.
Down 20-15 with 5:29 remaining in the first half, Emporia State used a 21-3 run to go ahead 36-23 at halftime. The Gorillas (4-11, 3-6 MIAA) would only get as close as eight in the second half while the Hornets would lead by as many as 20.
Emporia State shot nearly 42% (25 of 60) in the game and 26% (6 of 23) from behind the arc while holding Pittsburg State to 34.5% (19 of 55) from the floor.
The Hornets outrebounded the Gorillas 41-32.
Turner had six rebounds to go along with his point total while Buchanan – the defending MIAA Player of the Week and the nation’s leading scorer – had three assists and a steal.
Iziah James scored 17 points and Cameron Huefner had 11 to lead Pittsburg State.
Emporia State will return to action when it travels to play Missouri Southern at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Lions (8-5, 5-2 MIAA) fell to Washburn 87-72 on Thursday.
