For Kenton Thomas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, was just another day on the job. If there was anything different about it — and actually there was — the day marked 50 years since he started work at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Thomas thought it was a nice milestone, but considering that he plans to add more years to that 50, the anniversary wasn’t as unusual as it might have been.
A casual conversation between his grandfather Al Bates and the late Harry Barnett, RBB’s owner then, had brought him to the funeral home in 1972. The men had been chatting on the way home from a meeting at the Masonic Lodge, where both men, coincidentally, had received their 50-year membership pins.
“Grandfather asked Harry, ‘You got any jobs?’” Thomas said, explaining that his grandfather thought Kenton, then in high school, would benefit from a part-time job. “Harry said to send him down.”
Technically, Thomas said, he began work as a Robinson Ambulance Service employee. In those days, neither RBB nor Blair Mortuary owned a hearse. Instead, they hired companies that provided hearses for funeral-related services.
“Robinson’s owned the hearses and charged $25,” Thomas said.
Robinson’s used the vehicles for both health emergencies and for bringing deceased people to the funeral homes and taking them to cemeteries. Emergency Medical Technicians were rare then, and Robinson’s double-duty way of doing business was not uncommon.
To denote which service the vehicle was being used for, Robinson would switch the light on top of the vehicle to red for ambulance or yellow for hearse, Thomas said.
He aided in the transfer service, and played taps at funerals, parked cars, and occasionally drove the hearse; he also answered the phone and took messages, called Robinsons when removals were needed and notified the Barnetts and the on-duty embalmer, and provided a degree of comfort to families who knew their loved ones were not being left alone at the funeral home.
The night attendant’s job appealed to young Thomas, who had planned to become a music teacher. The availability of an organ and a piano in the chapel offered opportunities to practice when no one was in the building.
“Then I found out (the instruments) were too far away from the phones to be able to hear them, so I couldn’t practice,” he said.
Still, he stayed on the job, and a relationship developed between owners Harry and Aileen Barnett and their son, Jim Barnett. He much admired the way the Barnetts ran their business and treated the families who came to them for help. A change in career goals slowly became a distinct possibility.
“The Barnetts told me if I wanted to go into this business, to get my hours (at college) and they’d send me to school,” Thomas said. “They basically took care of my tuition. It’s something I guess I got eased into.”
He completed the required two years at Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) and the young man who had never traveled moved from Emporia to Dallas to attend mortuary school. He took his apprenticeships at RBB.
By the time October of 1977 arrived, Thomas had passed both written and oral state boards and received state licensing as both embalmer and funeral director.
He’d already gotten a call from Mike Turnbull in May about the next career step.
“I’m buying the place,” Thomas recalled Turnbull saying. ”When you come back, if you want a job, you’ve got it.”
“I got lucky, coming into a firm that had been here a long time,” Thomas said, noting too that it is locally owned and operated.
Turnbull, too, had worked as a night attendant and, like Thomas, had been trained in funeral home operation by the Barnetts. They’d learned, too, through observing the trio.
“They tried to work behind-the-scenes as dignified and quietly as they could,” Thomas said, “and I think in the long run we’re still doing that.”
What’s in a name?
Despite the titles conferred by the state, Thomas likes to refer to his job with an old-fashioned word: “undertaker.” That one word, he said, encompasses all of the fundamental responsibilities and skills covered under the two licenses.
“There are chemical advancements once in a while,” Thomas said, “but the basic process and equipment is basically the same.”
The majority of the changes in the funeral industry over the past 50 years have come from outside forces. Likely the most frustrating, he said, was transitioning from typewriter to computer, and the subsequent tumble into an overload of extra paperwork.
“It seemed like … we had less to do before,” Thomas said. “Now, there’s much more paperwork — state, feds, contracts. …”
Even the method to select county coroners has changed, too.
Thomas recalled that a pharmacist at the old Harris Drug Store had been coroner, when coroners were elected by popular vote. Now, they are appointed professionals, usually doctors and sometimes forensic pathologists.
Undertaking
inherent risks
Undertakers always have been at-risk from contagious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and cholera; newer viruses, like AIDS and COVID-19, have exacerbated the danger, and other new viruses surely will come along as time passes.
The danger of direct contact with blood-born pathogens is ever-present, even when wearing the now-required impervious gloves. Thomas saw at least two area undertakers occasionally working without gloves a few decades ago.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration brought changes, too. OSHA initiated stringent mandates on personal protective equipment protocols and handling of the variety of chemicals funeral homes use, plus requirements for trainings, maintaining Material Safety Data Sheets on each chemical, and a list of other mandates.
Another federal agency, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, seems less attentive in providing funeral-home guidelines for contagious disease cases.
“We deal with anything that people die from,” Thomas said. “… (Authorities) very seldom think about what funeral homes need to do.
“So all of a sudden you’re under restrictions but no one tells us about how we deal with the body of the person who died.”
When the AIDS guideline finally arrived, for example, one set of stringent procedures itself produced a hazardous gas.
“We just about killed ourselves,” Thomas said.
The appearance of COVID-19 in 2020 eventually brought additional safety procedures for funeral homes while disrupting families’ grieving and closure processes as well.
At the height of the pandemic, Thomas said, group gatherings — including funerals — were limited to 10 people, seated six feet apart and wearing masks, not touching or hugging each other. For families who chose to hold funerals, the limit of 10 usually meant that many family members and other mourners were left standing outside the building or sitting in their cars, connected to the service by modern audio and/or video technology, Thomas said.
The number of cremations rose because many families chose to delay the funeral service until guideline restrictions had loosened. People are opting for timely funerals at this point.
“Some still are hesitant to attend,” Thomas commented. “I think … we were all misled into how long this was going to last.”
Change for the better
Thomas has been pleased, though, to watch families become more directly involved in their loved ones’ services, whether traditional funerals, graveside services, or celebrations of life.
“We were taught in school that American society, as a whole, was a death-denying society,” he said, adding that other countries held that opinion of the U.S., too.
Mortuary schools had emphasized the scientific aspect of the business, instead of the human side. Thomas sees a distinct shift in that education model, and believes the change has been beneficial.
Years ago, he said, funeral directors were in charge of arrangements. They went to families’ homes to get required information and to tell family members step-by-step details of how the service would be conducted. Families needed only to follow the undertaker’s plan.
“Every family got picked up and brought to the funeral,” Thomas added.
Direct involvement
Today, “Families are willing to say more about what they want and funeral directors are more likely to listen,” Thomas said.
Now, they come to the funeral home to participate in making the arrangements. Together, they decide what music they want played, what they want the minister to talk about, whether they want to invite others to speak about personal experiences with the deceased, and other choices that personalize the service.
Looping videos and memorabilia frequently are set up near the funeral home entryway, to spark memories for family and friends alike.
With so many elderly survivors in assisted living or nursing homes, and so many of their adult offspring having moved away, people had remarked, “We don’t know where to meet because no one lives here any more.” So visitations that once had been held in family homes now are held in the funeral home chapel, church, or other venue.
Depending on religious beliefs, handling of cremains also is changing. Families now may request cremains be divided so each member is able to keep a part of their loved one with them still. Others request some cremains be incorporated into piece of artwork, such as jewelry or blown glass.
And sometimes, the deceased already has instructed family members how to release the cremains.
“Dad told us to take the pieces wherever they remember him best,” Thomas said, quoting the reason behind the decision.
One constant through the years, however, has been the RBB funeral directors. There have been precious few changes in staff since the Barnetts bought Roberts-Blue Funeral Home in 1948.
In the past 30 years or so, the only openings for funeral directors were caused by the untimely deaths of Brenton “Butch” Hollingshead, Steve Hart, and owner Turnbull, none of whom were replaced quickly.
The youngest RBB funeral director in terms of employment, Floyd Thomas — no relation to Kenton — has been with the firm for about 30 years. He became youngest when William Pike, another night attendant who became a funeral director, bought the business in 2020, after the death of Mike Turnbull in 2019. Pike has been with RBB for 28 years.
Each is so accustomed to working with each other, Kenton Thomas said, that they easily can back up the other when needed.
Recently, the three male directors have welcomed Christina Luttman into their work family, first as an apprentice and now as a professional staff member preparing to take an oral test to complete a final state licensing requirement. Although mortuary colleges are showing a huge increase in the numbers of women enrolled, Thomas said, she is the first female director hired at RBB.
Thomas considers his coworkers at RBB as an extended family, and Luttman already has become a part of it.
So, while his office family was ready to celebrate Thomas’ 50-year anniversary, Thomas turned down the offer. The celebration may come when he and his wife Carol decide they’re ready to retire. Until then, Thomas will continue his usual undertaking duties, and handling pre-need, pre-arrangement, and funeral insurance.
Thomas did agree — perhaps with a little pressuring — to allow Pike to take the couple out for what he termed “a simple dinner” on Saturday.
Though during an interview, Pike had teased Thomas about joining RBB “right after the horse and buggy,” he said he was happy about Thomas’ remaining on-staff.
“He’s been here my whole career,” Pike said. “RBB is 94 years old, and he’s been here 50 of them. He’s been through three owners. … Fifty years of community service.
“Personally, I think it’s just awesome that he’s still hanging out with us. It’s a big family, that’s what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.