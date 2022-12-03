Owen Long

Owen Long led Emporia State with 19 points in the Hornets win over Washburn on Saturday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated rival Washburn, 74-63, at Lee Arena in Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets opened the game on the front foot as Mayuom Buom won the tip for Emporia State before scoring the first basket of the game off an assist from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. Three minutes into the game, the Hornets and Ichabods were tied 4-4 before Emporia State put together an 8-3 burst, highlighted by a pair of Kaden Evans three-pointers to give him eight early points. The scoring run gave the Hornets a 12-7 lead heading into the first media timeout.

