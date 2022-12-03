The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated rival Washburn, 74-63, at Lee Arena in Topeka on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets opened the game on the front foot as Mayuom Buom won the tip for Emporia State before scoring the first basket of the game off an assist from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. Three minutes into the game, the Hornets and Ichabods were tied 4-4 before Emporia State put together an 8-3 burst, highlighted by a pair of Kaden Evans three-pointers to give him eight early points. The scoring run gave the Hornets a 12-7 lead heading into the first media timeout.
With Emporia State leading 16-13 halfway through the first half, Washburn put together an 11-4 to claim their largest lead of the game with a 24-20 lead with five minutes remaining in the half. Over the final five minutes, the Hornets responded with their own scoring as they outpaced the Ichabods 14-4 to take a 34-28 lead at halftime. The scoring run was highlighted by 11 points by Owen Long, including a trio of three-pointers.
Following the halftime break, Washburn rallied over the first four minutes to tie the game at 36. The Hornets responded by not allowing the Ichabods to take the lead as they responded with a 9-2 scoring run to lead 47-38 with 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Emporia State was able to keep the Ichabods at a distance throughout the remainder of the game as Washburn was never able to trim the Hornet lead below four points.
The Hornets put together a balanced scoring attack over the final 12 minutes as eight players scored in the second half. Alijah Comithier had nine in the second half while Owen Long had eight and Atavian Butler had seven.
Long led the Hornets with a game-high 19 points on 5-11 from three and 4-4 from the free throw line. Evans added 14 points on 5-9 shooting while Comithier tallied 11 points. Six more Hornets found their way on the score sheet with Buom and Butler leading the remaining scores with nine and eight points, respectively.
Emporia State will travel to the Sooner State for its next game against Rogers State on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game is scheduled to begin from Claremore, Okla. at 7:30 p.m.
