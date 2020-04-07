Easter is here! A celebration of renewal and rebirth. Spring! (We hope.)
For eight centuries, the Hot Cross Bun has been a fixture of this holiday. Born from the Catholic tradition, the sweet, yeasty bun is marked on top with a cross of icing or simply cut into the dough. After the 40 days of Lent, it probably tasted five times better than it actually was.
Ideally, the buns are baked on Good Friday and there is a medieval legend that buns baked that day will never go stale. They became very popular and people believed they held magical properties of healing. Queen Elizabeth I even set a law that they could only be sold on Good Friday, Easter Day, Christmas Day and at funerals.
People started making them at home in secret, so later on she caved in. These days we have Honeybuns and doughnuts, so we can save the hot cross bun for its intended purpose.
I believe Chad the Breadman at Vault Meats & Cheeses is planning a batch of buns this week. If you don’t want to get out, though, you can certainly make them at home.
I just love King Arthur and Hudson Cream flours. The texture is cream-like, the consistency perfect, and they make wonderful versions of bread flour and whole wheat. This recipe came from www.kingarthurflour.com. I just throw it all in my bread machine with bread machine yeast on a dough setting and it turns out fine; I pick up with shaping the rolls for the second rising.
Hot Cross Buns
1/4 cup rum (or apple juice)
1/2 cup mixed dried fruit
1/2 cup raisins
1 1/4 cups milk, room temperature
2 large eggs, plus 1 egg yolk (save the white)
6 Tablespoons butter, room temperature
2 teaspoons instant yeast
1/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 3/4 teaspoons salt
1 Tablespoon baking powder
4 1/2 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
Topping
1 large egg white (from above)
1 Tablespoon milk
Icing
1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 teaspoons milk, or enough to make a thick, pipeable icing
Lightly grease a 10-inch square pan or 9-x-13-inch pan.
Mix the rum or apple juice with the dried fruit and raisins, cover with plastic wrap or a glass lid and microwave briefly, just till the fruit and liquid are very warm. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Mix together all of the dough ingredients; put the egg white in the refrigerator to use right before the rolls are baked. Knead the mixture by hand or with a stand mixer with a dough hook, until the dough is soft and elastic. Mix in the fruit and any liquid not absorbed.
Let the dough rise for 1 hour, covered. It should become puffy, though it may not double in bulk.
Divide the dough into baseball-sized pieces. A heaped muffin scoop (about 1/3 cup) makes about the right portion. You'll make 12 to 14 buns. Use your greased hands to round them into balls. Arrange them in the prepared pan.
Cover the pan, and let the buns rise for 1 hour, or until they've puffed up and are touching one another. While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Whisk together the reserved egg white and milk and brush it over the buns.
Bake the buns for 20 minutes, until they're golden brown. Remove from the oven, carefully turn the buns out of the pan (they should come out in one large piece) and transfer them to a rack to cool.
Mix together the icing ingredients, and when the buns are completely cool, pipe it in a cross shape atop each bun. If you don't have a piping device, just mix everything by hand inside a zip-close bag, then snip a bottom corner and squeeze it out that way.
VVV
The Easter Bunny must eat a lot of carrots to make his annuals rounds. A carrot salad is the perfect side for this day of celebration.
You can use straight mayonnaise, Miracle Whip, yogurt, sour cream – whatever floats your boat. Kraft makes a prepared salad dressing, or you can make your own.
This recipe makes a little more than you may want; refrigerate the rest and use it for a salad or sandwiches.
Murphy's Simple Carrot Salad
2 cups carrots, julienned
1 large Granny Smith apple, grated
1/4 cup raisins
1/2 cup mango chipotle salad dressing
Dressing:
1 cup diced mango (about 1 large mango)
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 Tablespoons, red onion, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 teaspoons chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon cup water
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
Cutting up the carrots is easy. Wash the carrot and scrape it if you want to. Cut it into two-inch lengths. Cut each piece in half and lay the half flat-side down.
Cut the half lengthwise in narrow strips, about an eighth of an inch thick. The ones in the center should be lain on their sides and cut again so that you end up with two-inch long, 1/8-inch-thick matchsticks, perfect for chewing. You can also grate the carrot using the large holes.
Combine carrots, apple, raisins and dressing in large bowl; mix well. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
(Editor’s Note: These recipes first ran in March of 2018)
