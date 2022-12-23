It may seem too early for some people, but the City of Emporia is offering locations for “Christmas tree disposal.”
It may seem too early for some people, but the City of Emporia is offering locations for “Christmas tree disposal.”
The city announced four locations Friday for depositing trees. Three of them will have containers set up beginning Monday.
The container sites are Dillons East, 902 East 12th Avenue; Guion's Showcase, 2023 West Sixth Avenue; and the Lyon County Fairgrounds at the north entry off 12th Avenue.
Trees can be left at those locations through Monday, January 2. They also can be dropped at the city-county Transfer Station during business hours at no charge.
Trees will not be picked up at the curb. Residents are urged to remove any bags before disposing of their trees.
