If you want snow, head for Nebraska. If you want spring-like storms, head for Memphis.
The Emporia area sat between two potentially dangerous storm areas Tuesday morning. That had been expected to mean a little rain and snow, but that concern was removed from the forecast Tuesday morning.
In fact, Tuesday began with an alert about high southerly winds. “Very high grassland fire danger” was possible in the Flint Hills during the day, an advisory from the National Weather Service said.
But if you're outside when a cold front moves through during the early afternoon, you'll notice a difference. The wind will switch to the northwest. Then the temperature could drop in a hurry.
Monday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 56 degrees. The temperature was 50 around sunrise. But it's forecast to drop to the mid-30s by the end of Tuesday.
In other places, the cold front will have more impact. Most of Nebraska will have snow, with freezing rain in the Lincoln area. Spots west of Salina could have snow as well.
Severe storms with possible tornadoes could develop in the mid-South region.
A local temperature rebound should begin Wednesday, with a high of 40 after a morning low of 21. Strong south winds could bring a Friday high of 65. But a mix of winter precipitation is possible Sunday.
