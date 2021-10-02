Emporia State found itself on the reverse end of a familiar situation as it fended off a furious late-game Washburn comeback to win the 117th Turnpike Tussle 35-30 amid persistent rainfall at Welch Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Hornets, who had dropped both of their two previous contests after their own rallies came up just short in the final minutes.
But on Saturday, Emporia State (3-2) built up a 35-10 lead early in the fourth quarter and appeared to be cruising to a victory.
And then the Ichabod offense suddenly came to life and began moving the ball with ease, scoring touchdowns with 10:21, 6:22 and :29 left in the game.
Hornet head coach Garin Higgins said that the fourth quarter gave him “flashbacks” to Emporia State’s 38-37 loss to Missouri Western two weeks ago, a game it led 28-7 at halftime before seeing that lead quickly become a deficit it couldn’t overcome in the end.
“I watched that clock like I was trying to get off of work at a factory,” he said.
But the Hornets deflected a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt after Washburn’s final touchdown and recovered the ensuing onside kick to lock up the victory.
The rain -- which fell continuously from start to finish -- seriously impacted what Emporia State could do on offense.
After dropping back to throw 53 times last week against Pittsburg State, quarterback Braden Gleason only attempted 25 passes on Saturday. The Hornets ran the ball 39 times -- tying the most it has in any game this season -- but were capped at just 2.8 yards per attempt. They were also held under 300 total yards for the first time this season, went 5-for-17 on third down and only converted 14 first downs.
Meanwhile, the Ichabods (3-2) rolled up 519 yards of offense -- with 410 of those coming through the air and 287 of them in the fourth quarter alone -- and averaged 6.3 yards per play while Emporia State managed just 4.6.
Add to it that the Hornets committed 11 penalties for 86 yards and went 0-for-2 on field goal attempts and you would be justified in wondering how on earth they won this game.
The answer is takeaways and Ross Brungart’s right foot.
Emporia State won the turnover battle 4-0, including a Jace McDown interception for a touchdown, a fumble recovery at the Washburn 10 yard line which paved the way for the game’s first TD and a fourth quarter interception by Kyle Rinck which set up the Hornets’ last and ultimately game-winning touchdown.
“Turnovers were huge in this game. I thought we did a great job,” Higgins said. “That’s something that we talked about in our earlier games, that we weren’t getting enough turnovers. We got plenty today.”
McDown said that he was actually in the wrong position on his interception, but that the mistake happened to set him up perfectly to force the turnover, get the score and put his team ahead 21-10 going into halftime.
“We were in cover three and I went too far outside. I probably should have let it go to the corner,” he said. “I kind of saw him looking and I just made a play on the ball.”
Typically an unsung hero, Brungardt punted nine times for an average of 48.8 yards. Several of those came in key spots to invert field position and give the Hornet defense a better cushion.
“Today, I just knew it was going to be rainy, I knew it was going to be a battle and I had to be ready when my number was called,” Brungardt said.
“I can’t say enough about our punter, Ross Brungardt to flip the field so many times today,” Higgins said. “It was a huge turning point in the game.”
And while the offense struggled -- in no small part due to the weather but also because of Washburn’s stout defensive effort -- it did just enough to get the job done. Gleason went 18-of-25 for 183 yards, four TDs to four different receivers and no interceptions while adding 35 yards with his feet.
“Braden Gleason, I thought, played another outstanding game, put the ball on the ground and ran it when he needed to and also protected himself,” Higgins said.
Yet despite leading the MIAA in passing yardage going into the game, Gleason was modest about his performance on Saturday.
“I could always do better, you know, make some throws here and there, but overall, it was okay,” he said. “Just keep improving and try to get better.”
Canaan Brooks missed the previous two games due to injury but led the Hornets’ ground attack against the Ichabods, collecting 72 yards on 21 carries.
Dalton Cowan and Dexton Swinehart led the team with four receptions each.
Higgins said this win was made possible by his team’s ability to bounce back and stay focused after back-to-back losses that were emotionally deflating and could have led to a free fall.
“Losing two games by a total of three points is very difficult,” he said. “But our players, man, they have shown a lot of character.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State heads to Warrensburg, Mo. next week to take on Central Missouri in the Hornets’ fourth road trip in their first six games.
The Mules are 1-4 this season and beat Northeastern State 41-10 on Saturday to pick up their first win. They were ranked No. 11 prior to the season before going 0-4 through a gauntlet of games against Pittsburg State, Washburn, Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Emporia State and Central Missouri will kick off from Audrey J. Walton Stadium at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.