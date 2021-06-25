Locals celebrated the return of Emporia Main Street’s Quartermania, Thursday evening, with lots of excitement and plenty of change.
The event, held at the Emporia Granada Theatre, is the first of its kind held in more than a year due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
The Granada was near capacity, with tables full of bidders. Each participant was hoping to win a gift item from local merchants.
The money that is bid on the goods is given to the merchant. Main Street says Quartermania is a unique way for people to try different local products and to also show support for merchants.
