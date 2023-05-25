MIAA Baseball Academic Awards

Senior Noah Geekie was named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete while sophomore Ryan Sauter earned the MIAA Academic Award of Excellence to highlight 14 Emporia State baseball players receiving academic honors from the MIAA.

Sauter has a 4.00 in mathematics to earn the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.

