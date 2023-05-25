Senior Noah Geekie was named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete while sophomore Ryan Sauter earned the MIAA Academic Award of Excellence to highlight 14 Emporia State baseball players receiving academic honors from the MIAA.
Sauter has a 4.00 in mathematics to earn the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Geekie was named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete for maintaining a 3.92 GPA in physical education while earning honorable mention All-MIAA as both a pitcher and an outfielder. An MIAA Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors for the current season.
Emporia State had 14 players named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Only players with at least two terms of attendance are recognized at this time. Freshmen and other newcomers will be recognized at the conclusion of the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.