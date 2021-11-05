Emporia State will look to carry the momentum of back-to-back wins into its Senior Day game with Lincoln at Welch Stadium Saturday.
Fresh off a come-from-behind 15-12 win at Fort Hays State last week, the Hornets (5-4) return home for one final time this season to take on a Blue Tiger team that has seen little success on the field.
Lincoln (0-8) has lost its games this season by an average score of 63.75-20.25, with only one game – a 49-48 overtime loss to Northeastern State – being decided by fewer than 20 points.
However, no one on the Emporia State roster or coaching staff is writing off the Blue Tigers. To do that would be to tempt fate and, with their last seven games being one-score games, the Hornets have little room for such a thing.
Instead, they’re preparing exactly as if they were playing any other tough MIAA opponent.
“We haven’t changed anything,” said Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins. “Our players and myself, we’re creatures of habit. … After that win, we’ve really reinforced attention to detail with things and continuing the process of trying to be the best football team, best football program that we can be right now.”
The Hornets have struggled with putting together complete-game efforts on both sides of the ball, as evidenced last Saturday when Emporia State was held scoreless until there was 3:53 left in the game and had to score 15 straight to pull out the victory.
But Higgins said the thrilling win was a springboard to what has been a productive week of preparation.
“I thought we’ve had a great week,” he said. “Guys are moving around, a lot of energy. We’ve worked to get better this week.”
SCOUTING THE BLUE TIGERS
Despite its record, Higgins said that Lincoln has several talented players, but perhaps simply not enough of them.
“Depth has been an issue,” he said of the Blue Tigers. “If you don’t have depth and then you play in this league, by the time you get to the end of the year, it can be difficult.”
The Lincoln defense has given up an average of 567 yards per game this season, but Emporia State sophomore quarterback Braden Gleason said the Blue Tigers are athletic and are going to give it their best effort every down.
“We just have to come out ready to go and match their intensity,” he said.
Senior defensive lineman Marek Thompson said the Lincoln offense has skill position players that can do some damage, particularly in the passing game.
“I think if we just go out there, focus on us and do what we do, we’ll be all right,” he said.
OFFENSE STILL ON
The typically high-flying Emporia State offense was brought back to Earth the past two weeks, being held to 341 total yards against Missouri Southern on Oct. 23 and 322 against Fort Hays State last Saturday after combining for 1,274 in its two prior games.
Gleason – who was No. 1 in Division II in total offense two weeks ago before falling to No. 7 this week – said that the offense still has just as much confidence as it has ever had.
“We’re still up,” he said. “You’re not always going to go out there and score 50 on them, one of those things. But we still trust in each other. We trust in the game plan, the schemes. If things get rolling for us, it can happen like that. We’re not down or up too high. We’re still exactly where we need to be.”
SENIOR SWAN SONG
Saturday’s game with Lincoln will be the final home game for the seniors on the Emporia State squad.
“These guys are truly the foundation of our program and are what we call ‘Our Kind of Guys’ – OKGs is what we call them,” Higgins said. “It’ll be an emotional time. And this is the greatest thing about football, is each one of them has a different story to tell in their care here, whether they were a great player, an average player, a great leader, a not very good leader. Just different stories to tell and that’s what’s so special about this group.”
Thompson, a sixth-year senior, said he would “take in every moment I can and hopefully remember it all and take it with me in life and move on from there.”
The Blue Tigers and the Hornets will kick off from Welch Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.
