I did it.
I broke down an entire turkey all by myself with no help at all!
Was that a mess. And a learning experience. There were casualties on both sides, but no blood.
The turkey lost its “oneness” with each breast in a freezer bag; each leg quarter in a freezer bag; giblets in a storage dish in the fridge (such a large liver!); and skin, wings, neck, butt and backbone in my mom’s old speckled enamelware turkey roaster to boil down for stock.
What did I lose? I managed to break my heavy-duty poultry shears. The connective bolt gave up on a thigh joint and the scissors just fell into two lethal-looking, totally useless parts.
What did I learn? Use the right tool for the job. And parting out a turkey is hard and messy.
However, I had a great time. Between my cleaver, two different boning knives and the shears I took 18 pounds of poultry and converted it to all kinds of future meals.
Did I mention those 18 pounds only cost 87 cents each? That’s not shabby after watching chicken thighs go from 69 cents to 99 cents to $1.19 in two years’ time. Don’t get me started on stew beef, either.
Each turkey breast will feed four people, or the two of us twice. Same goes for the leg quarters, which will be fantastic smoked on the grill. All the bits and pieces of meat I managed to find (or create with my inexpert slicing) went into a turkey and dumplings dish Sunday night.
The giblets will be poached and turned into a rich gravy for my next pan of dressing. The carcass rendered a gallon of turkey stock, seasoned with celery, onion and peppercorns. Finally, the bits of cooked meat I pulled off the stock bones were just enough to make turkey salad for sandwiches on Friday.
I am proud of myself! Andy managed to keep his thoughts to himself during the process, so I am also proud of him. I didn’t need any mansplaining on this adventure.
All hail the turkey! Here is a recipe I will employ soon. It’s a good one and I hope you try it. Happy Thanksgiving: Let’s Get Cooking!
V V V
I’ve written several times about my friend Jay Disney, a wonderful chef (musician and actor) who worked alongside me at The Squash Blossom in Memphis, Tennessee. Later he had his own catering company in Dallas, and he wrote a cookbook called “Let There Be Lite!” which is sadly now out of print.
This is just one of the wonderful recipes in it, and I m substituting turkey for chicken. For ease, Jay calls for two small cans of diced green chiles, drained. Sometimes, I roast and peel my own jalapenos or poblanos instead.
If I can’t find fresh tomatillos, or canned ones, then I use green tomatoes and add a tablespoon of lime juice to get both the crunch and the tartness. You can do the same with bell peppers as a last resort. It won’t taste bad; it just won’t taste the same.
This recipe can be made up to 48 hours ahead and allowed to marinate in the fridge before cooking.
GREEN CHILE TURKEY
1 turkey breast (or 4 chicken breasts) deboned, skinless
1 - 2 garlic cloves, peeled
2 green onions, roughly chopped
2 cans (4- to 6-ounce) green chilies, diced, drained
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
4 - 6 tomatillos, husks removed, chopped
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
Trim off any excess fat from the meat and cut the breast into four pieces. Cut the tops in a crosshatch pattern or in slices. Place in a container for the refrigerator (Jay uses a plate; I have glass storage containers).
Place the remaining ingredients in a food processor or blender and “blend into a smoothish paste,” Jay says. You want a little bit of texture.
Spread the green chile paste over the turkey, making sure the marinade gets into the slash marks. Let the turkey marinate several hours, covered, in the refrigerator, or up to 48 hours.
Being careful not to shake off all the marinade, broil the poultry indoors or grill outdoors until just done, approximately 5 - 8 minutes on each side. Serve the turkey with pico de gallo, avocado salad and hot corn or wheat tortillas.
Leftover turkey is perfect for chili, nachos or tamales.
