Ask State Rep. Mark Schreiber about a proposed change to his district, and he'll sound a little like a car GPS system.
“Starting on the southeast corner, I'm north of South Avenue to Commercial. And then I come up Commercial to the railroad tracks and run over to Prairie.” Schreiber said Thursday. “Then jog up to catch Highway 50, and take that on out of town toward Americus Road...”
The process of drawing new district lines can be that nit-picky.
But it's a big issue in the Kansas Legislature right now. District lines are being redrawn in the wake of 2020 Census data, although critics say political biases also are involved.
“They try to line it up as best they can with existing precincts, so you don't have multiple races going on with a precinct,” Schreiber, R-Emporia, said Thursday. “That's what causes some of the weird-looking districts.”
But one person's attempt to avoid confusion can be another person's gerrymandering. New Kansas Congressional district lines approved by the legislature have inspired three lawsuits.
The size of Schreiber's State House district would be reduced, under the “Freestate 3” map introduced by Kansas Republicans this week. Lyon County would become part of three State House districts, instead of the present two.
“The gentleman that comes up to the southwest corner of Lyon County... His current district lost so much population, he had to go somewhere,” Schreiber explained.
That's Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who serves District 13. His revised district would include Chase County as well.
Much of Lyon County would be in District 76, served by Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington. His district would grow to include the entire half and northwest corner of Lyon County.
But Schreiber has dealt with this in the past.
“Before, the rural part of my district north of Emporia went all the way over to Highway 99,” Schreiber said. “This time, it's close to Americus Road.”
In fact, the northern boundary between Schreiber and Smith would be Road 310 and Road J.
Schreiber says his home on Yucca Lane still would be in District 60, under the proposed map. But he's hearing speculation that all the House seats may be renumbered.
“They had to move some districts to the Kansas City area due to population – decreases in other parts of the state,” Schreiber said.
New State Senate lines took the spotlight in Topeka this week. The Associated Press reported senators approved a map which could put incumbents against each other in two races.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, still would have a district which includes all of Lyon County. District 17 also would include Geary and Morris Counties. Right now, it has parts of Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee Counties.
Longbine did not respond to several requests for an interview this week about the process.
The main goal in redistricting is to make sure every district has the same number of residents. Schreiber says the “perfect number” for House districts is 23,503.
“My new district is probably about 700 from the perfect number,” he said. The current district by about 490. “But I'm still within the five percent deviation that they allow.”
The House has yet to vote on its redrawn lines. It will have to vote on the Senate's lines eventually, and vice versa.
Schreiber plans to mention the maps during today's legislative dialogue at Flint Hills Technical College, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
