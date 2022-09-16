SALINA — Emporia High School volleyball traveled to Salina Thursday, playing a triangular with Salina South High School and Topeka West High School.
The Lady Spartans met Salina South in their first match, but had a difficult time executing throughout it.
“We just couldn’t do anything,” said head coach Ping Wang. “Every time they had the ball cross over the net, it’s a kill. Every time we hit a ball over the other side, it’s out. We just made a lot of errors.”
Falling behind, Wang said it became a challenge for her team to play catch up.
“In their head, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re behind. Oh my gosh, we’re losing,’” she said.
Emporia reset for the matchup against Topeka West, putting together a winning performance.
“We did play better against Topeka West,” Wang said. “Topeka West is definitely a good team.”
The Lady Spartans defeated Topeka West on Sept. 1, but Wang felt her team played better Thursday. In the interim, they’ve worked out some weaknesses.
“I think we did better today against Topeka West,” Wang said.
The Lady Spartans received some excellent blocking from 5-foot-8 junior Kyla Herfkens, and their hitters were on point.
“(Herfkens) did great. I think all the hitters played their game.”
The split matches put the Spartans at 13-4 on the season. They host Manhattan High School and Salina Central High School in a triangular on Sept. 22.
Salina South def. Emporia 25-20, 25-23.
Emporia def. Topeka West 25-16, 25-17.
