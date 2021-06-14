Young cyclists tested their mettle at Camp Alexander during the third race of the Kansas NICA youth mountain bike league season Sunday.
The race marked the first time a Kansas Interscholastic Cycling Association race has been held locally. While Kansas NICA is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association which was founded in 2009 for student-athletes in grades 6-12, the state league formed just last year after three years of groundwork.
Kansas NICA League Director Tina Khan said she was thrilled to welcome cyclists back to Emporia, even if it was a little later than expected. Originally scheduled for May 15 - 16, the race had postponed due to heavy rains.
"It's unfortunate that we had to reschedule, when you build a race schedule as far back as November," she said. "We all understand Kansas in the spring; it brings floods and rains and muddy trails."
Khan said they were at about half capacity for their race league on Sunday, but the important part of the event was just being there to celebrate getting kids on bikes.
The 2.5-mile course was designed by Kansas NICA race director Sarah Underwood. Khan said Underwood built the loop, using some technical terrain, rock climbing and some elevation increases.
Each race through this inaugural season has been designed to be more challenging as the season progresses, Khan said. The first race of the season was designed to introduce the young cyclists to trail racing, with minimal technical terrain challenges.
"This is race no. 3 so the kids are doing a lot more climbing," she said. "We increased lap size, so they did an additional lap here. It's race 3 and we decided to step it up."
Kansas NICA volunteer coordinator Darby Cochran Wilson said Camp Alexander provided an "amazing" venue for the league's first local race.
"These kids had the biggest smiles I've ever seen, they had a blast today," she said. "They were just having the best time, their parents were here cheering loud, lots of cowbells. Everybody was just having a great time."
Seventeen-year-old Caden Wilson of Emporia was excited to compete on his home turf. A member of the Emporia-based Coyote Composite mountain bike team, Wilson said he has been enjoying the cycling community and family-like atmosphere at NICA events.
"It's been a lot of friendship building and events and practices, like I look forward to it every day," he said. "I would get home from track practice and head straight out there."
Wilson said the competitions have been well-organized and "a lot of fun" so far, and he's been able to meet other cyclists from all over the state. The best part, he said, is everyone supports one another no matter what.
"No matter what team you're on, you're getting yelled at to keep going and go faster," he said. "It's just, we're all separate teams but in the end we're all one big, great team."
Shiloh Arguello, 16, agreed. Also a member of Team Coyote, Arguello said he was enjoying "pretty much everything" about NICA.
"It's just how the teams cooperate with each other, we just interact and it's almost like a family," he said.
Arguello said he enjoys the race atmosphere and the people he races with. It's good to have a group of people he can talk to about what's going on in his life, he said.
Twelve-year-old Kolton Wyatt, also a member of Team Coyote, said being part of the league gives him a chance to spend time with a friend who is on another team.
"Me and him, we race together," he said. "We've had a few weeks between races because of the rain so we spent a lot of time talking about what's going on in our lives and stuff."
Wyatt echoed his teammates' thoughts on the family aspect of the league.
"There's no ultimate 'good' team; you're always going to be friends with everybody," Wyatt said.
Arguello encouraged anyone interested in learning more about NICA to look into it.
"Even if you come to a race and you decide you don't want to race because you have too much anxiety or feel too much pressure, you don't have to race; like it teaches you more about bikes and it's more about the knowledge you get from it," he said.
Cochran Wilson said that community feel could not be understated.
"We really are all about making sure everybody feels welcome, that everybody cares about everybody," she said, noting that another rider from Hutchinson made a point to tell her that her son Caden had wiped out on the trail. "We knew he was OK and he was coming, but they check on each other and everybody is cheering for everybody's kid. I had another parent hug me earlier and say, 'I'm just glad that everybody cheers for everybody else.' That really is what it's all about."
Before anyone took the podium, another aspect of the cycling community would be celebrated.
"It's awesome to watch the parents and volunteers and teams all come together to tear up this infield, we deflate our arches, the flags go up and we have setters go out on the courses and take down all of the tapes and stakes and signage out on the course," Khan said. "The goal is to leave it better than we found it."
Cochran Wilson said the course tear down is just as important as the race itself and none of the kids ever complain about having to help out.
"It's a part of the deal and giving back to the community," she said. "Before anybody gets any kind of awards, we take down the snow fence, pick up all the trash. It's just expected and nobody ever complains."
Khan encourages the community to support the Kansas NICA, whether it's through cheering on Coyote Composite, or just coming out to the next local race.
"We have communities all over the state of Kansas and we're super excited to be in Emporia with Team Coyote," she said. "But we have races and coaches and kids all over the state and we're always looking for trails and venues to host a NICA race — we only get four a season — so we invite you to ask some questions in your community and see how you can get involved."
The final race of the season takes place June 19 - 20 at Topeka's Skyline Park.
