Apple picking, fresh cider and miniature golf are just a few of the activities the community can expect during The Orchard’s Fall Harvest Festival this weekend.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday at The Orchard, 1128 N. Hwy. 99, about 7.5 miles north of Emporia. The free event is a chance to come out and enjoy the property, owned by Bob and Elaine Karr.
“They bought it in 1985 and grandpa rescued a couple of trees in the backyard and then planted more in 1989,” said Sarah Lockyear, a granddaughter of the Karrs. “He started selling food at the farmers market and then in 1992 we planted our first 100 apple trees. In 2000, he built The Orchard building.”
The Karrs welcomed the community to The Orchard for the first Harvest Festival in 2019. Lockyear said the event was “huge success” and they had planned to keep it going the following year.
“Then COVID hit, so we weren’t prepared to do it last year just because there wasn’t enough space for the safety of others,” she said.
This year, however, the family is excited to welcome the public back.
“I feel like this year since it’s mostly an outside event, there’s enough space for the safety of others,” Lockyear said. “We just hope people come out and enjoy the beautiful nature that we have and help celebrate the fall harvest.”
People will be able to pick their own Red Delicious apples and pick their own pumpkins. Temporary tattoos, mystery arts and craft grab bags for children and even a petting zoo featuring goats and a pony should entertain some of the younger guests throughout the day.
For those wanting to stick around for lunch, Jack’s Snack Shack food truck will be on site to serve pulled pork and brisket, nachos, loaded nachos, street tacos, hot dogs, bratwursts, cheesy potatoes and more.
But what’s a visit to The Orchard without some of its famous fresh-pressed apple cider?
“Of course, we have all our products in the store, like we have lots of Kansas made products and the ever popular apple cider and slushy,” Lockyear said. “Grandpa, likes to say our mission for The orchard has three Fs: that’s food, fun and facts, and you can always find all three when you visit The Orchard.”
Guests will also be able to try out the Stonehedge Miniature Golf Course for free throughout the day. The course was designed and built out of native Kansas limestone by the late Jon Karr, Lockyear’s uncle.
“It’s a rustic course that is very fun to play,” Lockyear said. “It took him a few years to get it all set up and I’m glad that he completed it before he passed away. It’s definitely a big hit and it’s usually like $2 per person to play.”
For more information about The Orchard, follow @Hwy99TheOrchard on Facebook. The event page can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1438675166506500.
