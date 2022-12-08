One night after missing the money, a Waverly cowboy leaped all the way back to the top on rodeo's biggest stage Wednesday night.
Jess Pope mastered “Mayhem” to take first place in bareback bronc riding in the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Pope scored 89 points, his highest score so far at this year's NFR. He topped Kaycee Feild by two points.
How does a cowboy celebrate his win in 2022? Pope danced a bit of a 1990s-style macarena on the arena floor. It's an inside joke that goes back to a rodeo in Idaho earlier this year.
“ I’m probably the worst dancer in the world,” Pope told TwisTed Rodeo after his ride, “but when they play it, I’ve got to do it.”
But riding bareback successfully can be a dance of sorts. Pope noted some cowboys handle Mayhem better than others.
“You have to be doing everything right to make it work,” Pope said.
Pope's Wednesday night win is worth $28,914, putting his total winnings at the rodeo at $131,717 with three nights to go.
In the race for number-one in the world, Pope leads in total points at the NFR with 606. Feild is second with 594.5.
