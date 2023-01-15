The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated Missouri Southern, 83-79, in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri Southern scored the first two points inside the first minute before Emporia State responded with a 7-0 that lasted until 54 seconds remaining. The Hornet run included a three and four free throws from Alijah Comithier.
Missouri Southern made a pair of free throws with 54 seconds remaining to trim the Emporia State lead to three points but were unable to inch any closer as the Hornets closed out the game shooting 9-12 from the free throw line.
In the early moments, Emporia State struggled as Missouri Southern opened an 8-0 lead in just over two minutes, forcing Emporia State to take a quick timeout. After the timeout, the Hornets scored four points, including a step-back three from Owen Long. Following the Long three, Missouri Southern put together a 14-3 scoring run to take a 22-7 lead over the Hornets, their largest of the game, with 12:22 remaining in the first half.
The Hornets responded with a 10-0 run of their own which included five points from Alijah Comithier and a basket from both Long and Kaden Evans as the Missouri Southern lead was trimmed to 22-17 midway through the first half.
After trimming the deficit to five points, the Lions extended their lead back to 11 points on multiple occasions. Nahcs Wahwassuck knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute of the half as the Hornets entered the halftime break trailing Missouri Southern, 38-29.
In the second half, both teams traded points through the first five minutes. Emporia State was able to trim the deficit to a single possession entering the first media timeout of the second half following a fast break layup from Comithier cutting the Missouri Southern lead to 49-47 with 13:06 remaining in the game.
Following the media timeout, Emporia State kept the game within one possession as it cut the Lions' lead to one point on a floater from Wahwassuck just before the second media timeout came at 9:56 remaining.
Emporia State tied the game with 7:57 remaining when Atavian Butler scored in the paint as the Hornets tied the score at 58. Following the Butler basket, the Hornets forced a turnover which resulted in an Evans three on an assist from Owen Long as Emporia State took their first lead of the game.
After the Evans three, the Lions scored six straight points to reclaim a three-point lead, 64-61, with 3:41 remaining in the game. The Hornets entered the final minute of the game trailing 69-68 after Comithier knocked down a jump shot following an offensive rebound. With 34 seconds remaining, Missouri Southern scored to make the score 71-68 before Long erased the deficit with a pull-up three with 22 seconds remaining.
Long led the Hornets with 25 points while Comithier added 23 points and had eight rebounds. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Evans joined Long and Comithier in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Emporia State (14-3, 8-3 MIAA) will return to White Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Nebraska-Kearney. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
