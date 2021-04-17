Her time on the “The Voice” may be over, but Savanna Chestnut has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
The 25-year-old Emporia-based singer/songwriter and Americus native was knocked out of NBC’s musical competition series Monday night after being chosen for country singer Blake Shelton’s team on March 15. While Chestnut said she was disappointed in the moment, she’s just grateful for the opportunity she was given and looking ahead to what comes next.
“In the moment, yes, it was very disappointing,” she said. “We spend months and months building this show up in our minds and preparing to be on it. You’re out in L.A. for months getting ready to do these little performances and you do want to move forward, you do want to see how far you can get.”
Chestnut’s journey to appearing on “The Voice” was a bit serendipitous. A casting director stumbled upon one of her videos — a cover of The Thompson Twins’ 80s classic “Hold Me Now” — on Instagram and reached out. Chestnut initially thought the message was a scam but did some research.
“I didn’t really go into it with any expectations other than just like, ‘Hey, it would be nice to make it onto a team,’ and I did that,” she said.
Monday’s battle round had Chestnut up against fellow Team Blake member Pete Mroz, with whom Chestnut has become good friends. The pair performed a duet of John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me,” which Chestnut said wasn’t a song she would normally chose to perform.
“It’s definitely not a song that I would have picked for myself to sing, being a country singer, and I was actually hopeful to sing a more upbeat song for the battle round, but the coach picks for you and that’s how the battle round works,” she said. “I did my best with what I was given.”
Chestnut was also disappointed in the editing. About 30 seconds of the song was cut, she said, and those 30 seconds happened to be the moments she felt she performed the best.
“It is what it is; I don’t think it was done intentionally or anything like that,” she said. “I just wish it had been in there, but either way, I got to be on a national TV show and it was really great exposure and a really great experience no matter what. I think it’s gotten a lot of people to listen to music and follow me that didn’t know about me before.”
That’s why Chestnut said she’s more than a little excited to see what lies ahead. Her performance schedule is booked solid through the summer, thanks in no small part to her appearance on “The Voice,” and she’s hoping to record some new music soon, too.
“My schedule is pretty much full until about September, at the moment,” she said. “We’re doing trips all over the place. I’m going to be going to South Dakota, Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, of course, all over the Midwest — Kansas, Oklahoma and Branson, Mo. I’m just gonna be everywhere.”
It’s exciting to travel to new venues and places she hasn’t visited before, she said, as well as the familiar spaces that welcome her back time and time again.
“It’s really exciting,” Chestnut said. “It’s gonna be a fun year and I can’t wait to see what else comes from it.”
Local fans can expect to catch Chestnut at the Emporia Granada Theatre on June 11. She will also be performing during Council Grove’s Washunga Days festival, which is scheduled from June 18 - 19.
“I encourage people to follow us on social media and keep up with me on my web site and social media to see where else we’re playing,” Chestnut said. “I usually put out monthly show schedules and you can see where I’m going to be and if I’m going to be in your area. Like I said, I’ll be all over, so it helps people keep an eye out.”
For tour dates, visit savannachestnutcountry.com and follow @savannachestnutmusic on Facebook, @savannachestnut on Instagram and TikTok.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.