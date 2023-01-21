The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer of double overtime against Parkview, 68-65, in the third-place game of the Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute on Saturday afternoon.

With the game tied at 65 in the second overtime frame, Parkview had the ball last and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure the win.

