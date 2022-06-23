A steady stream of community members visited the historic Carnegie Library during a public open house of the building.
The Carnegie Library was built in 1905 at 118 E. Sixth Ave. The grand opening occurred Thursday, February 22, 1906. It actually was the second Carnegie Library in the city, as the old College of Emporia also had one.
“The beauty of the interior will grow on people as they become used to it,” a Gazette article said at the time.
The location, on land donated by Carrie Plumb, was a tight fit for a public library. The BG Consultants report says a branch was needed by 1917, but Emporia made the building work until 1979, when the current library was opened next door.
The Lyon County Historical Society called the building home from 1980-2016.
The city replaced the roof of the building in 2008. Then the city did tuckpointing around 2016, repairing mortar joints in the brick.
Moving from one place to another can be filled with surprises. Things you've never seen before might come off the truck, while valuables and keepsakes get left behind.
At first glance, that appears to be what happened at the historic Carnegie Library. As the city holds open houses to sell the building, some leftovers are getting people's attention.
The Gazette received some questions from those touring the library building, about what was left behind.
“We did, in fact, leave some objects — not necessarily artifacts, but objects,” Greg Jordan with the Lyon County History Center said Thursday.
Jordan said items that “had no story” were not moved to the current location on Commercial Street.
For instance, Thursday's final public tour revealed a donated dollhouse is still inside. It's not really that old.
“Someone made it for a donor in the 1990s and donated to them,” Jordan explained.
Several old signs are in the old library as well. Jordan admitted he doesn't remember leaving any of those behind.
In cases where duplicate items existed, Jordan said the History Center took one for safekeeping and left the others.
Jordan is watching with interest as a library built in 1905 is open for tours and possible new uses. One concept that's been floated is an escape room.
“I'd prefer it being used than being torn down,” Jordan said. “As long as it's kept up and maintained.”
