ESU Memorial Union

The 11 professors allege they were selected for termination due to their “problematic” nature for the university.

Eleven Emporia State University professors filed a federal lawsuit against the university and the Kansas Board of Regents over an alleged “conspiracy” to terminate specific educators during ESU’s strategic realignment.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas on Wednesday by professors Amanda Miracle, Christopher Lovett, Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson, Charles Emmer, Brenda Koerner, Sheryl Lidzy, Max McCoy, Michael Morales and Lynnette Sievert.

(4) comments

sail

Jeanie b ,, how’s the recruiting going at Washburn or hays or is it pit … can’t wait for the fall enrollment numbers how bout you ? Hey girl are you on commission ?

Report Add Reply
jean b

I am very happy to see that the 11 illegally and immorally fired tenured professors are continuing their fight for justice. I'm pretty sure "sail" is hush or his twin brother.

Report Add Reply
sail

Just wondering ,, the President inherited an total financial mess of NON preforming employees imo,, what else could he do but slash and burn ..

The leadership prior put ESU on the reef , much like capt hazelwood did with the Valdez again imo

Report Add Reply
CSD

If bonuses were awarded to "high-performing" faculty, why has Hush refused to release the objective criteria used to identify recipients and the basis for their bonuses?

I hope he come up with some because the terminated faculty had truly extraordinary portfolios of accomplishment and were by many reasonable measures far more "high performing" than the individuals Hush and the KBOR chose to keep.

Report Add Reply

