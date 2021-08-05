The Lyon County Commission approved two project improvements for the county jail at its action session on Thursday.
Eric Hethcoat, vice-president of MEP engineering, presented the bids for the domestic water tank storage tank replacement and Generator #2 Project.
The water storage tank received a bid for $187,803 and two alternative bids, at $6,334 and $6,008. The commission approved a total bid of $200,145 from Evergreen, under the projected amount. The completion of the water tank is projected by the year’s end. For the Generator #2 Project, Facilities manager Mark McKenna said both bids came below the capital budget. A bid came from Mitchell Markowtiz at $365,081.08 and Midwest Electrical, at $365,081. The commission approved a motion for the Markowitz bid at $365,081.08. The Generator #2 Project is expected to be completed in February.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Hethcoat. “We can provide for continued operations of the emergency power systems now that we have the sheriff and administrative side of the jail completed. We can now work on the jail side which will allow continued operations in the jail without any further concerns. Replacing 40-year old equipment is always a fantastic opportunity for the county.”
Also on the agenda was an update on A1 Pump & Jet CBDG Economic Development project.
The commission approved the grant application on March 18, but the application needed further clarification from the commission after the contract was reviewed by grant administrator Garrett Nordstrom and A1 Pump & Jet, with a signature needed from Rollie Martin, who was absent from the meeting. There was no action taken by the commission.
The grant is a business finance loan in the amount of $750,000 that would allow A1 Pump & Jet to use it for equipment purchases. A1 Pump & Jet pays back 75% of the loan over the course of 10 years. Certain conditions are set that A1 Pump & Jet must hire 22 employees, and of those, 51% must come from low to moderate income families. The company has 24 months from the time of grant award to fulfill the requirements. The deadline for the application to be submitted is Dec. 15.
Casey Woods, executive director for Emporia Main Street, was also present with Nordstrom.
Woods said A1 Pump & Jet is a growing company with good salaries.
“One of the primary reasons for bringing this to the county commission is we saw an opportunity to help a company grow with the demand we’re receiving from outside clients, knowing they need additional equipment and expansion efforts to meet that demand, and to hire more people.”
Nordstrom said he understood the commission might have more questions after he reviewed the contract with his client, with the first page of the grant needing a signature to continue the application process. He said it was a matter of changing the disclosure report that needs a signature.
“I think the main concern for all of us is that no taxpayer funds would be committed or responsible for the actions of this contract,” said Commissioner Doug Peck.
Nordstrom said no taxpayer funds would be committed to the project.
In the case of default, Nordstrom read from the CBDG manual, saying the county could pursue the company, but would not be responsible for shortfalls.
“The county is not responsible for the shortfall that results when the liquidation of assets and claim against the guarantors generate less money than the loan balance,” he said.
The commission agreed to wait until next week to sign the grant.
Nordstrom said the next move is to sign the insurance and certification, the great itself and a disclosure report to be submitted to the State Department of Commerce.
Also at the meeting during public comment was Sara Henry, a citizen of Emporia. Henry was concerned about the transparency of the meetings not being broadcast to the public.
“I’m sure you agree transparency is extremely important,” she said. “In order for Emporia to be the place of integrity we all want it to be, I’m hoping you take care of it soon.”
Peck said the county has chosen not to replace its router at this time, which costs $12,000, but to wait until the building is equipped with WiFi.
Henry was also concerned that the commissioners ask more questions during county meetings.
“When it comes down to things the whole country is dealing with — COVID and zoning issues — that there be more questions asked on both sides of the fence. Sometimes there is a bit of a feeling we are not getting all the information we need, and you’re not getting all the information you need.”
The commission also moved to retable the closing of a portion of Road 30 at Road C from Thursday, Aug. 12 to Thursday, Aug. 19.
