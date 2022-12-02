Former Olympian Earl Young is helping ESU students save lives, one bone marrow and stem cell registration at a time.
Young, a former gold medalist in the 4x400-meter relay in the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, is a cancer survivor. In 2011, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, FLT3 mutation, a serious type of blood cancer, before receiving a donation that saved and forever changed his life.
Now, the 81-year-old is traveling across the county, visiting universities — including ESU — to host registration drives in the hopes of giving someone else the second chance at life he was given years ago. His organization, the Earl Young Team, helps potential donors make informed decisions about what bone marrow and stem cell transplants could mean for themselves and for the lives they could be saving.
According to Young, when he was diagnosed, there were 22 million people on file internationally in the bone marrow and stem cell transfer registry. The registry is compiled through simple cheek cell swabs from donors and curated by organizations such as DKMS — an international nonprofit organization fighting blood cancer and diseases.
At the time, he was given three months to live if he could not get a stem cell transfer.
“I just assumed that was going to happen, let’s go do it, let’s get well,” Young said. “It’s a lot more to it than that but I didn’t realize at that time that only four out of 10 people find a match.”
However, Christine Waag, an author from Offenburg, Germany, had just signed up to be a bone marrow donor about a week after Young’s diagnosis. Waag ended up being Young’s only match out of 22 million people.
“So, it’s been a numbers game,” Young said. “How many people can we get to sign up to be donors, then to save lives. It’s just as simple as that.”
In his work with universities across the county, Young and DKMS have been able to register over 20,000 people for the registry. Of those registered, 88 have found matches.
“We’ve had 88 lives given a chance at a second life,” Young said.
Young’s relationship with ESU began years ago, with past ESU president Allison Garrett.
“Allison Garrett, the past president, was a dear friend of mine,” Young said. “We met through Abilene Christian. I’m an alumnus there and she was vice president there and when she moved up to Emporia, I contacted her, about the time that I started the foundation actually, and she said ‘You bet, let’s just get on this.’”
Thanks to the efforts of Young, DKMS and ESU nursing and track students, 325 more donors have signed up for the registry this year, according to nursing professor Dr. Kari Hess. Of all of the students and community members who have signed up throughout the years, eight from Emporia have been selected to be donors so far.
“One of the things that our nursing students are learning and actually advocating for is the explanation of what it means to become a donor. I feel very passionate about making sure that they are selecting individuals that want and understand what they’re doing,” Hess told The Gazette Monday. “ … sometimes people will sign up for something but when called might be hesitant because of the commitment factor. The commitment factor obviously is very minimal considering saving someone else’s life is what you’re looking at and so we tried to make sure that we’re educating.”
The biggest hurdle for the Earl Young Team so far has been spreading awareness to those who could help save lives.
“Between the age of 18 and 55, which is the potential donors we’re looking for to register, in that age bracket only two percent of the United States is signed up to be a donor,” Young said. “So that leaves us with some pretty rotten statistics.”
Only four out of 10 people who could have a chance at living if they got a match, will find one, he added.
“The other way to say it is the flip side,” Young continued. “Six people out of 10 die because they can’t find a matching DNA.”
Additionally, the pool of possible donors is also narrowed by DNA compatibility, including descent.
“It can only be accomplished through diversity,” Young explained.
Registering more donors of all races is especially important to Young, as some diseases that disproportionately affect certain races can only be cured through stem cell transfers from someone of your own race.
For example, according to Young, Black individuals only make up six percent of the registry. However, according to the CDC, sickle cell disease affects around “1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births.” The only cure for sickle cell disease: stem cell or bone marrow transplants.
“If you’re able to save a person’s life with no risk to your own life. No risk to your life and you can save another person’s life, no one can deny it, that’s the right thing to do,” Young said.
To get registered to be a bone marrow or stem cell donor, the process is easy. You simply need to apply online for a test kit or find a nearby donor drive. After that, it’s just a matter of swabbing your cheeks and filling out a few forms.
“Go on [earlyoungsteam.com/become-a-donor] and just notify us we will make sure that a kit is FedExed to them with a prepaid FedEx back,” Young said. “They will have no cost and it’ll have instructions. The instructions are pretty simple, just swab those three swabs and put them in the FedEx and return them back with the registration form and they will be registered.
“And maybe be lucky enough to get a call,” he added.
To find out more, visit earlyoungsteam.com or dkms.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.