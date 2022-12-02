317897552_623926059521618_452002878525510079_n.jpg

Earl Young, center, and ESU nursing students helped register 325 individuals to be bone marrow and stem cell donors at the DKMS drive Tuesday.

 Courtesy ESU Nursing

Former Olympian Earl Young is helping ESU students save lives, one bone marrow and stem cell registration at a time.

Young, a former gold medalist in the 4x400-meter relay in the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, is a cancer survivor. In 2011, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, FLT3 mutation, a serious type of blood cancer, before receiving a donation that saved and forever changed his life.

