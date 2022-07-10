Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.