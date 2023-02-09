The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning, approving a professional training opportunity, statewide voter registration fee and more.
Commissioner approved County Appraiser Ryan Janzen to attend the GIS/Valuation Technologies Conference in Las Vegas, NV, with spending not to exceed $800.
For Road and Bridge, commissioners approved the request from the City of Americus to close Locust Street (County Road 240) from Main Street East through Fifth Street from 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 through 10 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for the Flint Hills Gravel Ride.
Lastly, the commission approved paying an invoice from the Kansas Secretary of State for the 2023 annual fee for the statewide voter registration system, known as ELVIS, in the amount of $7,100.
Commissioners also held multiple executive sessions for legal or non-elected personnel discussions.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
