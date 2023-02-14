The Emporia High School boys basketball team bent but never broke in a 44-40 win over Manhattan on Tuesday night, completing the season sweep over the Indians.
“I know we scored 44 points but I thought we were really good offensively,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “We got any shot we wanted. We were really patient, we landed on two feet and didn’t over dribble and those are signs that we’re improving as a team.”
Emporia got off to a fast start as it opened the game with a 9-1 run. Jalyn King began the game with a 3-pointer and Sheldon Stewart added two of his own and Emporia led 11-3 after the first quarter.
Manhattan would inch closer in the second quarter, making it a three-point game before a Parker Leeds 3-pointer and a Fred Jackson basket brought the lead back to eight. Emporia would lead 22-16 heading into the half.
The Spartans led by 10 before Manhattan went on a 9-0 run to make it a one-point game before Emporia answered with a Leeds basket and a free throw from Jackson to lead 32-28 after three quarters. Manhattan would get within three in the fourth quarter, but not any closer.
“We tried to take away their best players,” Baldwin said. “With their size, we’re not going to be able to take away everything, but I thought we did a really good job rebounding tonight. I thought we were the tougher team and we deserved to win that game.”
Emporia was led by Fred Jackson with 11 points. He was joined in double figures by Sheldon Stewart and Parker Leeds, who added 10 points each. Jackson earned high praise from his coach.
“I’ve used as many superlatives as I could to describe Fred,” Baldwin said. “He’s getting up there as one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. He’s as competitive and tough as anyone that we have and I’d run through a wall for that guy. But that was a team win tonight and that’s what I love about this team. We need everyone to play well.”
Emporia (13-5) will head to Junction City to take on the Blue Jays in its final road trip of the season on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.