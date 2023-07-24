Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma announced the hiring of Emporia native Braxtyn Stewart to its women’s basketball coaching staff on Friday.
Stewart joins the staff as an assistant coach after spending one season at Division I Mercer University. Mercer qualified for Southern Conference postseason play in 2022-23.
“We are excited to add Braxtyn to our coaching staff at NSU,” said head coach Keith Ferguson in a press release issued by NSU athletics. “She brings a level of excitement and energy that we need to get this program off the ground and going.”
The Lady River Hawks have compiled a combined 19-57 record over the past three campaigns.
Stewart was selected to the 19th class of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” program.
The Emporian was a five-year letter winner while playing collegiately for Newman University, starting 67 games. She matriculated to Tabor College during the pandemic and saw action in 30 contests for the Blue Jays.
Stewart was a multi-sport athlete at Emporia High School, participating in basketball, volleyball, softball and track and field. She played four years of varsity basketball and earned first-team all-league, second-team all-state and first-team Sports in Kansas honors.
(0) comments
