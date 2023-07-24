Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma announced the hiring of Emporia native Braxtyn Stewart to its women’s basketball coaching staff on Friday.

Stewart joins the staff as an assistant coach after spending one season at Division I Mercer University. Mercer qualified for Southern Conference postseason play in 2022-23.

