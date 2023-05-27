WICHITA — Meet expectations and surprises defined the day for Chase County and Lyon County athletes during the first day of the KSHSAA 2023 State Track & Field Meet.
The meet began in pleasant 70-degree weather with a +0.1 wind. Excellent conditions for a meet. Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky took the track at the ungodly competition time of 7:45 a.m. for the 1A girls 3200-meter race. The freshman found her way to the third position somewhat quickly and remained in fourth for the majority of the race but ultimately dropped to seventh, finishing with a time of 12:26.22 PR. Emma Weiner of Golden Plains won the race at 11:52.02.
The 1A boys followed the girls, and local distance runners Kaleb Arnold of Olpe and Caleb Durst of Lebo had shots at placing in the top three but the field proved to be highly competitive, the regional times not indicative of the talent level that navigated the eight laps around the oval yesterday morning. Arnold hovered in the third-to-fifth range initially, then moved into the second-third position for a few laps but fell to fourth and missed the top three. The silver lining was that he ran a personal record of 10:04.43. Durst steadily climbed to the top five at around the 2400-meter mark, finishing fifth and well behind Arnold. Durst PR’d too, running 10:23.17. Evan Pearce of Wallace County won in a time of 9:58.07.
In the 2A boys 400-meter prelim, Chase County’s Tag Groh recorded the top qualifying time, 50.13 (PR), by half a second. Teammate Brock Griffin didn’t qualify for today’s final, finishing 10th in 51.47. Griffin ran 50.98 at last week’s regional. The Chase County boys 4x400 meter relay also qualified for today’s final, breaking the 3:30 barrier and clocking 3:28.65. Madison’s Bryson Turner logged the fastest qualifying time in the 1A boys 200 meters, running 22.79, well ahead of the competition. Galva’s Jett Vincent posted the second-fastest time, sprinting 23.41. Turner soared to a 22-2 mark in yesterday’s long jump final, but it was only good for second place. Pawnee Heights Alec Carlson rocketed to a 22-5.5 jump in his second attempt, effectively closing the deal on the event. But Turner bounced back in the triple jump final, picking up first-place honors, leaping 45-3.5.
The 1A girls high jumpers joined the 3200-meter runners at the crack of dawn, their event beginning at 8 a.m. Hartford’s Trinity Windle started strong clearing the first three heights of the event on the first attempt. Madison’s Yolaine Luthi struggled early but reset, making it over 5-0 on her first try. Five feet wasn’t cooperative with Windle, who exited the competition at that height, placing 10th overall. Luthi had difficulty clearing 5-2 and finished in fifth place, jumping 5-0.
In the 1A girls shot put final, Sarah Miser of Madison threw 34-7 for 10th place, and Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones fell short in her bid to secure a state title in the 1A girls javelin. The four-sport athlete could only muster sixth with a throw of 127-4, well below her PR.
