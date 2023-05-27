WICHITA — Meet expectations and surprises defined the day for Chase County and Lyon County athletes during the first day of the KSHSAA 2023 State Track & Field Meet.

The meet began in pleasant 70-degree weather with a +0.1 wind. Excellent conditions for a meet. Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky took the track at the ungodly competition time of 7:45 a.m. for the 1A girls 3200-meter race. The freshman found her way to the third position somewhat quickly and remained in fourth for the majority of the race but ultimately dropped to seventh, finishing with a time of 12:26.22 PR. Emma Weiner of Golden Plains won the race at 11:52.02.

