A wet track at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend might have slowed horses down. At La Grind in metro Emporia, it was the opposite.
“Course is getting dusty with water puddles in the creek areas. Will be fast!” a notice on the gravel cycling race website said.
“Puddles” was an understatement in some spots. Cyclists had to carry their bikes across flooded roads in parts of Greenwood County.
The 100-mile race Saturday turned into 103, due to a detour around flooding. It followed the Flint Hills Gravel race in April, which had a last-minute detour due to a brush fire.
The two-day La Grind ended Sunday with a family double. Jay ShalekBriski of Stillwater, Oklahoma won the men’s 60-mile race, while Abby ShalekBriski of Wichita was first among the women.
Jay beat Keil Reijnen of Washington by 24 seconds, with a time of 2:56:21. Corey Smith of Emporia was third, at 3:06:43.
Abby beat Erin O’Mara of Michigan by 4:40, with a time of 3:17:17. She also won the women’s division at Flint Hills Gravel.
Saturday’s winner of the 100-mile race for men was Reid Foster of Edmond, Oklahoma. He crossed the 20 miles per hour with a winning time of 5:01:13, defeating his nearest opponent by 11:27.
O’Mara led the ladies and was fifth overall, finishing in 5:43:03. She beat the closest rival female by 9:29.
Smith came in sixth overall Saturday, with a time of 5:49:53.
The 50-mile race also ended in a family way. Lucas Borkowski of Louisburg won the event in 2:48:55, with Amy Borkowski second overall and first among women in 2:51:08.
The 30-mile champions were Corbin Hamilton of Olathe in 1:55:11 and Kimberly Krizek of McPherson in 2:02:36.
All profits from La Grind will go to Handlebars of Hope, a non-profit agency helping communities in the U.S. and Mexico.
