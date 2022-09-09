After Wednesday afternoon’s announcement of Emporia State University’s new “workforce management” policy, ESU faculty members are filled with questions and concerns.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions with this new policy,” Michael Smith, professor of political and social sciences, said. “We’re hoping for more specifics and more communication for the administration as we move forward.”
The drafted policy in question would allow ESU to dismiss even tenured faculty and could potentially put programs not within its “strike zone” on the chopping block. As The Gazette previously reported, that policy was unanimously approved by the Kansas Board of Regents, citing financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reduced state funding and declining enrollments.
However, ESU president Ken Hush told The Gazette on Tuesday that the policy is not a cost-cutting exercise.
“This is a total transformation of Emporia State University,” Hush said. “We are going to be realigning programs and that’s been driven by Brent Thomas and Joan Brewer and Ed Bashaw and others, so it’s academically driven as well as analysis from all aspects of the campus.”
While Hush said the policy was driven by all aspects of campus, some are not happy with the lack of input from faculty.
“The only opportunity for the collective voice of the faculty to speak is this two business day period,” Dan Colson, associate English professor, said.
Smith agreed, saying he thought there could have been more input from the faculty while the policy draft was being created.
As with much of the rest of ESU faculty, Colson and Smith only found out about the policy on Wednesday, and only have until Monday morning to present their thoughts on the policy.
However, many questions still exist as to what the policy could mean.
Colson said he, like much of campus, has concerns his program or position could be in jeopardy.
“I think that many faculty feel the same way all across campus,” Colson said. “In part because the process has been so opaque that no one really knows who might be at risk, how many people might be at risk. It’s one of those ‘if there’s smoke, there’s probably fire’ situations because if the ESU administration is taking the trouble to send this framework to KBOR, it seems likely that they intend to use it which would mean someone’s going to be terminated, just a question of who.”
“Since most employees who are not tenured faculty are already on at-will contracts effectively, it would seem that it’s probably going to be tenured faculty that are the target of this particular move,” Colson added.
Smith also said there were many unanswered questions and said he would like to see more transparency from ESU administrators.
One of those questions revolved around the results of the rpk GROUP’s analysis, which Smith said he would like to see for himself.
As The Gazette previously reported, Hush said the university leadership began analyzing programs through an outside higher education consulting company, the rpk GROUP. Beyond that, ESU spent 1,000 hours studying program and enrollment trends, employer needs, state and national job growth projections, program profit and loss information, department sustainability and more.
“We’re hoping for a lot more transparency,” Smith summarized.
Both Smith and Colson also had concerns about what removing programs or letting tenured teachers go could mean for the future of ESU.
“I think the very act of proposing this framework is going to have a negative effect on the quality of education at ESU,” Colson said. “Tenure is intimately tied to academic freedom. Both are designed to protect faculty … whose research might be controversial, who might voice unpopular opinions at a time when there’s so much discussion about whose voice is heard on campus and making sure that we allow all these different voices. This is going to have a chilling effect on faculty which is going to affect their research, going to affect their teaching and pretty directly affect ESU students.”
“It’s hard to imagine a university that doesn’t have robust arts and humanities,” he continued. “I would say though that one of the issues that many faculty have with this policy is it just doesn’t seem necessary, because if they want to eliminate programs there’s already a policy on the books to do so. They can simply use the Program Discontinuance Policy that exists, that has been used pretty regularly during my time at ESU, but for some reason, they’ve opted to pursue this alternate path, for reasons that have not been communicated and remain unclear to faculty.”
Smith, who teaches in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said having a robust set of programs is what makes ESU’s Teacher’s College, which was listed as part of the university’s “strike zones” so successful.
“Part of the ESU’s core mission is training teachers,” Smith said. “And one of the really neat things about ESU’s middle and high school teacher education programs is that they’re built out of liberal arts programs. So we are able to train English teachers well because we have a strong English program. We’re able to train theater teachers well because we have a strong theater program. Same thing with art, same thing with history, same thing with government. So it would be my sincere hope that there will be no significant cuts to the liberal arts base that lies underneath our strong … licensure programs for teachers. Because if there were, we would probably have to look at compromising our mission as a teacher’s college and that would really be a shame.”
Faculty Senate President Shawn Keough told The Gazette he will not know the full extent of how the faculty is feeling about the policy until after Friday afternoon’s emergency meeting.
“At this point, yes, people have shown concern, they’re asking questions,” Keough said. “I’ve seen a handful that are extremely concerned and very passionate.”
The Gazette will have more coverage of the meeting and ESU faculty’s reactions to the policy in the Tuesday edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.