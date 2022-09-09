After Wednesday afternoon’s announcement of Emporia State University’s new “workforce management” policy, ESU faculty members are filled with questions and concerns.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions with this new policy,” Michael Smith, professor of political and social sciences, said. “We’re hoping for more specifics and more communication for the administration as we move forward.”

