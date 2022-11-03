The Emporia High School football team is feeling pretty confident after its 83-64 victory over Highland Park last week, and rightfully so.
But that game is in the past, and the Spartans are looking ahead to their next challenge against Blue Valley Southwest, a game that was moved to tonight due to forecasted rain on Friday.
“It’s great to have that confidence but like we told them, that game’s over,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “We’ve got to move on. Be confident in your abilities, but move on and be ready for your next opponent.”
With the game being moved up a day and football players being used to routines; Tuttle noted the switch in gameday took them by surprise initially. But his guys are going to control what they can control and go out and play on Thursday.
“When you’re in football, you’re a creature of habit,” Tuttle said. “Coaches I think can take something like this a little bit easier just because we’re older and are used to things like that. But we haven’t noticed anything with our guys. We’re taking it in stride and it’s one thing that we can’t control, so we’re not going to worry about it.”
Blue Valley Southwest enters Thursday’s game with a 4-5 record and sits as the No. 11 seed in the Class 5A east bracket. But records go out the window this time of year, and both of these teams won rather convincingly a week ago despite being the lower seed. Tuttle knows they will bring forth a good test for his team.
“They play in a very good league,” Tuttle said. “Their schedule is brutal and we know that. They throw the ball well and can run it when they want to. They’re strong on the lines and their linebackers move well. We’re going to have to play well, as we should be this time of year. We know they’re a good team but when we play well, we are too. We’ll have to make sure we come to play.”
It has been a while since an Emporia team won multiple postseason games in one year, and the players know what is at stake.
“They know they have an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time and I think that’s fueling them,” Tuttle said. “Hopefully, that carries over into Thursday night.”
