Bobby Trujillo

Bobby Trujillo will look to lead Emporia to the state sectional round after a nine touchdown performance a week ago.

 Courtesy Carmen Leeds

The Emporia High School football team is feeling pretty confident after its 83-64 victory over Highland Park last week, and rightfully so.

But that game is in the past, and the Spartans are looking ahead to their next challenge against Blue Valley Southwest, a game that was moved to tonight due to forecasted rain on Friday.

