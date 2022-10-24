The Emporia State soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of shutout wins over the weekend.
On Friday, Emporia State got goals from four different players and posted their fourth shutout in the last six matches in a 4-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
Going against a stiff wind in the first half the Hornets got on the board thanks to a ricochet off the left post by Hannah Woolery in the 21st minute. It would stay 1-0 at the break with Emporia State out-shooting the Lopers 9-4 in the opening 45 minutes.
Aislinn Hughes gave the Hornets a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute on a header off a Joanie Westcoat corner kick. Just 15 minutes later, Mackenzie Dimarco got a pass from Haley Sparks and scored her league-leading 14th goal of the season as she faked out the keeper. Mikayla Lampe finished up the scoring when Woolery played a ball wide to the left side and Lampe put it past the keeper for a 4-0 lead in the 83rd minute.
Tori Bailey and Mackenzi Goen combined for the shutout with Bailey getting the only save of the match. The Lopers only got off four shots in the match and none in the second half.
Emporia State was able to play 23 players in the match with everyone getting at least seven minutes of action.
On Sunday, Emporia State took advantage of 30+ mph winds to post a 2-0 win over Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle.
The Ichabods had the wind advantage in the first half and had the ball in their attacking end for most of the period. They would only outshoot the Hornets 7-5 in the opening 45 minutes and both teams only got one shot on goal.
Emporia State had the wind in the second half and would outshoot Washburn 10-0 in the period. The match remained scoreless through the 80th minute until Mackenzie Dimarco took a throw-in from Haley Sparks and got the Hornets on the board with just 9:22 left in the match. Less than four minutes later Anna Burnett found Spark who was able to give Emporia State an insurance goal in the 85th minute.
For the match, Emporia State outshot Washburn 15-7 with a 5-1 advantage on goal. Tori Bailey went the distance in goal for her first career solo shutout.
Emporia State secured the second seed in the MIAA Tournament that begins next weekend. The Hornets will play host to Northeastern State on Sunday, Oct. 30 with kickoff set for 2 p.m. on the ESU Pitch.
