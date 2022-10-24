Mackenzie Dimarco

Mackenzie Dimarco scored two goals for ESU over the weekend.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of shutout wins over the weekend.

On Friday, Emporia State got goals from four different players and posted their fourth shutout in the last six matches in a 4-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.