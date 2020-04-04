“This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone. 2019, $19.99.
In the ashes of a dying world, Red finds a letter marked: “Burn before reading. Signed, Blue.”
So begins an unlikely correspondence between two rival agents in a war that stretches through the vast reaches of time and space.
Red belongs to the Agency, a post-singularity technotopia. Blue belongs to Garden, a single vast consciousness embedded in all organic matter. Their pasts are bloody and their futures mutually exclusive. They have nothing in common — save that they’re the best, and they’re alone.
Now what began as a battlefield boast grows into a dangerous game, one both Red and Blue are determined to win. Because winning’s what you do in war. Isn’t it?
This book took everything I hate about time travel and made me love it. It’s a war story, it’s a love story, it’s something that makes you think about all of the smallest moments of your life and realize that they were the most important.
I won’t say that it’s the easiest book in the world to follow — the authors pack so much into so little space that I sometimes felt that I was on the verge of missing something — but it took up all of my attention in the way that a story should, with no remorse.
I didn’t suspect that a story about two immortal, inhuman agents of opposite sides in a time war could be so romantic, but the letter-writing style of the text took the story from “just” science fiction into an intimate glimpse into the developing relationship between two beings. Enemies to lovers, indeed.
By far my favorite thing about this book was the stunning array of imagery in the writing. It should have felt like reading a thesaurus, with all of the different words for shades of red and blue, but it didn’t. It should have been predictable. They were writing letters, after all, but instead of paper and ink Red and Blue left them for each other in tree rings and seal skins and flowers, and a multitude of other places. Every word was obviously crafted with utmost care.
“This is How You Lose the Time War” is available on the Sunflower eLibrary at sunflowerelibrary.overdrive.com. Those who do not have a library card can get a temporary one. Visit emporialibrary.org to find out how.
