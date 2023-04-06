Grant Yoder

Emporia State’s Grant Yoder

 Courtesy ESU Photography

Courtesy ESU Athletics

After the first round of team competition, the Emporia State men’s D-I team is in fourth place, just two strokes off the lead, at the College Disc Golf National Championships in Marion, N.C. The Hornet’s D-II men’s team is in 17th place while the women’s team is in 25th place.

