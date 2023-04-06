After the first round of team competition, the Emporia State men’s D-I team is in fourth place, just two strokes off the lead, at the College Disc Golf National Championships in Marion, N.C. The Hornet’s D-II men’s team is in 17th place while the women’s team is in 25th place.
The D-I men’s team of Alexis Chaparro, Justin Farrell, Cade Kohlmeier, and Grant Yoder started the day with birdies on the first eight holes and were tied for the best score through nine holes at -8. After pars on numbers 9 and 10, the Hornets rolled off four more straight birdies to get to -12. They parred 15 and 16 before getting birdies on the final two holes to get to -14 after the first round. They are two strokes behind the leaders from Houghton who shot -16 including an eagle on 17 that put them one stroke in front of Cincinnati and Illinois State. A total of 64 teams took part in round one of the D-I competition.
Chaparro and Farrell are both ranked among the top 64 D-I players and high enough to compete in the Match Play Championship scheduled for Thursday morning. They played their regular singles rounds on Wednesday. Chaparro is tied for 21st at three under while Farrell is 42nd at one over par. Kohlemeier and Yoder will play their singles on Thursday at the Boulders course while Chaparro and Farrell compete in match play at the Gorge course.
The men’s D-II team of Quentin Riggs, Tyson Potts, Ross Ehrsam and Zachary Dyer is in a tie for 17th after the first round. Emporia State was two over after three holes but proceeded to shoot four under for the next 12 holes to get to two under headed to the 16th hole. A bogey on 17 pushed them back one before parring out on 18 to be at -1 following the first round. There were a total of 51 teams in the D-II field.
In their first major competition of the season, Shelby Ebert and Rebekah Thompson shot +10 to sit in 25th after the first round for the women. They birdied the longest hole on the course, the 453-foot No. 8, to highlight their round.
The action picks up again on Thursday with singles play for the D-I men and women while the D-II men will play their second team round.
